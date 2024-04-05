Woman in court charged with Terrorism Act offences over ‘support for Hamas’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Woman in court charged with Terrorism Act offences over ‘support for Hamas’

By Press Association
The alleged offence relates to a four-minute speech (Aaron Chown/PA)
A student union women’s officer accused of expressing support for Hamas just a day after the group’s militants entered Israel has appeared in court.

Hanin Barghouthi, 22, is accused of a single count of expressing an “opinion or belief” in support of the banned organisation on October 8 under the Terrorism Act.

On October 7, militants from the terror group launched a surprise aerial assault to enter Israel from Gaza before killing more than 1,000 Israelis.

Appearing before Kingston Crown Court wearing a white blouse and black dress, Barghouthi spoke only to confirm her name and reply “not guilty your honour” when the charge was put to her during the brief hearing.

The alleged offence relates to a four-minute speech that was allegedly “supportive of the actions of Hamas that had taken place in Israel the day before”, a previous hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court heard.

Police became aware of it after a video began circulating on MailOnline on October 11 and later made enquiries with the website.

Recorder of Richmond Upon Thames Judge Peter Lodder KC granted Barghouthi conditional bail until her trial begins on June 10 in the same court.

Her bail conditions ban her from obtaining international travel documents or using a mobile phone not authorised by police unless in an emergency, and she must also live and sleep at her address each night.

Judge Lodder told her: “If you break your conditions or if you fail to attend court as required you will be committing an offence.”

Barghouthi, of Brighton, will next appear in court on May 16 for a case management hearing.