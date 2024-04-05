Next Irish premier says united Ireland not currently a ‘priority’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
By Press Association
Fine Gael leader Simon Harris during a doorstep at the Clayton Hotel in Galway (Brian Lawless/PA)
The next leader of the Irish government has said he is not currently prioritising a united Ireland.

Simon Harris, who is due to be appointed as taoiseach on Tuesday following the resignation of Leo Varadkar last month, said it was more important to focus on North-South economic collaboration.

Asked if he shared the view of his predecessor that there would be a united Ireland in his lifetime, Mr Harris said: “I would like to see a united Ireland, but that is not where my priority lies right now.”

Leo Varadkar steps down as Taoiseach
Outgoing Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Grainne Ni Aodha/PA)

Mr Harris was recently selected as the new leader of the Fine Gael party, which is holding its annual Ard Fheis conference this weekend.

Speaking to reporters in Galway city ahead of the conference, he said: “Right now, the priority has to be on working the potential of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We live in a country where we have had one of the most successful and enduring peace processes, but I think it’s fair to say it’s still a frosty peace.

“I don’t think we’ve yet seen the full potential of that, in terms of economic prosperity, in terms of the North-South economy, in terms of areas of co-operation and collaboration.”

He said he did not want to say anything provocative, and added: “I am somebody who would like to see a United Ireland, that is a legitimate political aspiration for me to hold.

“But right now I think the priority has to be on embedding the institutions in the North, supporting the Northern Ireland Executive, using the Shared Island Fund to bring about real practical areas of co-operation.”

There will be a North-South Ministerial Council meeting in Armagh on Monday.