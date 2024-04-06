‘Dangerous’ motorcyclist banned after police set up operation to arrest him

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Dangerous’ motorcyclist banned after police set up operation to arrest him

By Press Association
Kieran Jones was arrested following an operation set up by Sussex Police (Sussex Police/PA)
Video footage of a “dangerous” motorcyclist has been released after police set up an operation to catch after he was seen riding at “grossly excessive” speeds on several occasions.

Kieran Jones was recorded on a speed camera on the A22 Eastbourne Road in Halland, East Sussex, travelling as fast as 80mph in a 30mph zone on seven occasions but had concealed his number plate to avoid detection.

Officers from Sussex Police set up a plan to catch the former landscape gardener and he was finally arrested in February this year.

At Crawley Magistrates’ Court he admitted charges of dangerous driving, driving without due care and attention, failing to stop, failing to comply with a solid white line road marking, and eight counts of speeding between July last year and February.

The 24-year-old, of Hornbeam Road, Reigate, Surrey, was disqualified from driving for three years and ordered to complete 225 hours of unpaid work as part of a six-month suspended prison sentence.

He was also ordered to complete 18 rehabilitation activity requirement (RAR) sessions, with £85 costs and a £154 surcharge.

Sergeant Peter Swash from Sussex Police’s roads policing unit said: “Jones’s riding was highly reckless, travelling at grossly excessive speeds while concealing his registration plate in order to avoid detection.

A screengrab taken from video footage of Kieran Jones on his motorbike after he was stopped by police
“Officers were determined to catch him because of the risks he posed to other roads users and of course to himself, so we set up an operation and were able to safely pursue and stop him.

“We are pleased that a dangerous rider has been taken off our roads.”

A force spokesman said: “Speeding is one of the main reasons why people are killed or seriously injured on our roads.

“One in three collisions in Sussex is caused by motorists travelling at excess speed above the speed limit.”