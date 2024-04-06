Human torso found at nature reserve is of man aged over 40, say police

A human torso found at a nature reserve is that of a man thought to be aged over 40, Greater Manchester Police have said.

Nothing other than the human remains has been found during the search in Kersal Dale near to Radford Street, Salford, the force added.

It comes after police launched a murder investigation after a torso wrapped in plastic was found on Thursday evening, and it is understood the search is ongoing in the local area for other body parts.

A forensic officer checks for clues at the nature reserve (Peter Byrne/PA)

Forensic examinations on Friday afternoon have determined that the victim is a man – likely to be aged older than 40 and who had only been dead for a matter of days, Greater Manchester Police said.

Further inquiries, including DNA tests, are ongoing to help try to identify him.

Specialists from the force’s forensics units, search teams, and dog unit have been working at the scene to try and discover any further evidence that may assist the investigation.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely, district commander for Salford, said: “This is a tragic case which is moving at pace and, thanks to forensic tests, we are able to confirm that the victim is a man who could not have survived.

Forensic officers scour the scene near where the human torso was found (Peter Byrne/PA)

“At the heart of our investigation is this man and his family. We are using all forensic techniques available to identify him as soon as we can so we are able to support his loved ones during this devastating time.

“I would like to thank the public for their co-operation in the last few days. The presence of our officers and specialist teams will have caused disruption in the local area – and may continue to for some time yet – but we value any information they have been able to pass to us.

“There remain a number of unknowns around this case, but we are working diligently and respectfully to provide answers as soon as we are able. This will take time and we will continue to provide updates of significance when we can.”

Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days, is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log number 2695 of April 4 2024.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.