Murder arrest after human torso found at nature reserve in Salford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Murder arrest after human torso found at nature reserve in Salford

By Press Association
Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford (Peter Byrne/PA)
Forensic officers at Kersal Dale, near Salford (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a human torso was found wrapped in plastic at a nature reserve in Salford.

The man in his 20s was arrested on Saturday night and remains in custody, chief superintendent Tony Creely said on Sunday morning in an update to press near to where the remains were found in Kersal Dale, close to Radford Street.

The human torso, found on Thursday, is that of a man thought to be aged over 40 and who had only been dead for a matter of days, Greater Manchester Police said on Saturday.

Chief Superintendent Tony Creely.
Chief superintendent Tony Creely (Peter Byrne/PA)

Nothing other than the human remains has been found during the search, the force previously said.

Mr Creely said: “At this time we continue to work hard to determine the identity of the person whose remains have been found.

“Through initial forensic and DNA testing, the victim is a man who is likely to be aged over 40 and who had only been deceased for a matter of days.

“We have a team of specially trained detectives within the major incident team working around the clock to investigate the full circumstances that led to the victim being found here.

“Last night we made an arrest of a man in his 20s from the local area on suspicion of murder.

“He remains in custody and will be questioned by detectives later today.”

Anyone who thinks they may have witnessed something suspicious in the Kersal Dale area over the last few days, is asked to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log number 2695 of April 4 2024.

Details can also be passed anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.