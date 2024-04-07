Murder probe after stabbing near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murder probe after stabbing near Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

By Press Association
Police and Forensic investigators at the scene near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London after a man died following a stabbing (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)
A murder investigation is under way after a man died following a stabbing near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London, the Metropolitan Police has said.

The football club said Sunday evening’s Premier League match would go ahead, but asked supporters to be patient because of road closures.

The Metropolitan Police said officers were called to Northumberland Park in Haringey just before 6am on Sunday morning after a man was found unresponsive, the Met said.

On arrival, they found he had suffered a number of stab injuries, and despite attempts by paramedics to resuscitate him, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police believe they know who he is and are working to inform his next of kin.

There have been no arrests at this stage.

Tottenham Hotspur posted on X: “Following an incident in which an individual has lost their life, we are doing everything to accommodate the ongoing Police investigation, which is of the utmost importance.

“This afternoon’s Premier League fixture against Nottingham Forest will go-ahead as scheduled, however the whole of Northumberland Park Road and Vicarage Road, as well as the north end of Worcester Avenue, will remain closed throughout.

Tottenham stabbing near football stadium
Forensic investigators at the scene near the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London after a man died following a stabbing (Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire)

“We shall update supporters as and when we can, and ask for fans to be patient and allow extra travel time. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family and all those affected.”

Chief Inspector Stephen Johnston-Keay, who polices in Haringey, said: “Our thoughts are with the man who has tragically lost his life.

“I can assure local people that specialist detectives are investigating and will leave no stone unturned in working to establish what happened to him, and to identify and arrest those responsible.

“I would like to thank local people for their patience and understanding while we go about this crucial work.

“If you have information that could help us, no matter how insignificant it may seem, please tell us. You will see officers on the cordons and on patrol and they will be ready to listen to you.”