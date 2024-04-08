Irish woman killed in New York was ‘shining light’, funeral told

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish woman killed in New York was ‘shining light’, funeral told

By Press Association
The coffin of Sarah McNally is carried into St Mel’s Cathedral, in Longford (Niall Carson/PA)
The coffin of Sarah McNally is carried into St Mel’s Cathedral, in Longford (Niall Carson/PA)

An Irish woman who was killed in New York has been remembered as a “shining light” during her funeral mass.

Sarah McNally, 41, originally from Co Longford, lived in the US for several years.

She died after being stabbed at a bar in New York City on March 30.

The incident happened at the Ceili House Bar, in Maspeth in the Queens area, where Ms McNally worked.

Sarah McNally funeral
The coffin of Sarah McNally is carried into St Mel’s Cathedral (Niall Carson/PA)

At St Mel’s Cathedral in Longford on Monday, Fr Michael McGrath said: “Sarah’s death has stopped us in our tracks. It has caused darkness to ascend, especially on her family.”

He added: “3,000 miles away the shining light of Sarah McNally was quenched in a most horrific manner.”

Fr McGrath said Ms NcNally had a wide circle of friends in Longford as well in the US, some of whom were attending the service virtually through a livestream.

He said Ms McNally loved life and was remembered as a vivacious young woman with an adventurous and generous nature who had “spread her wings” to live abroad.

Fr McGrath said that those who knew her were experiencing “shock, anger and disbelief” following her death.

He said her “laughter and sense of fun were infectious”.

Fr McGrath added: “In her short lifespan of 41 years, she left behind a trail of joyful light.

“And the darkness that has been suffered now can never cancel out all the good enjoyed then. In fact, it only makes the memories all the sweeter.”

She was remembered as the only child of her parents Dorrie and Des as tribute was also paid to her extended family and friends.

A photo of Ms McNally was placed on her wicker coffin at the top of the church, alongside some flowers.

A rendition of Sarah by Thin Lizzy was played during the communion procession.

Last week, a man was arrested by police in New York in connection with her death.

Marcin Pieciak, 36, with an address at 76th Street in Queens, was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.