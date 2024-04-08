Memorial to Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers by motorbike convoy was ‘astounding’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Memorial to Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers by motorbike convoy was ‘astounding’

By Press Association
Hairy Bikers Si King (left) and Dave Myers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Hairy Bikers Si King (left) and Dave Myers (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Si King has spoken of how grateful he and the family of Dave Myers are to the thousands of motorcycle riders who honoured the Hairy Bikers star.

Myers, who was part of the motorcycle-riding cooking duo with co-presenter King, died in February at the age of 66 following a battle with cancer.

In his memory, motorcyclists rode in convoy to raise funds for cancer research, kicking off in Beverley Market Place in East Yorkshire on Sunday.

The ride of around two and a half hours, organised by Biker Escorts East Yorkshire, moved through various Yorkshire towns and villages including Scagglethorpe and Pickering before coming to an end in the seaside town of Scarborough.

The group had expected around 3,000 riders, but King posted a video message on X, formerly Twitter, on Monday saying there was around double that number.

He said: “Hello, everybody… I’m compelled to say an enormous thank you because what happened on the ride-out memorial for Dave yesterday was nothing more than astounding. 6,000 of you turned out as a sign of solidarity and love and affection for the Bikers but particularly for Dave.

“And ended in Scarborough and I heard you had a very thoroughly good time, and Dave would have loved it.

“So from the bottom of our heart, Lili (Liliana Orzac), his wife, and his family, his close mates, and me (would like to say) a massive, massive thank you.

“We were all enormously touched by it and please don’t think for one second, it hasn’t gone unnoticed. Love to you all, so pleased you had a lovely day.

“And thank you, thank you so very much for that show of kindness and solidarity. Love to you all.”

Born in Barrow-in-Furness, Myers’ final series with King continued to air on BBC Two following his death.

He was also known for competing on Strictly Come Dancing and the cookery books he published with King.