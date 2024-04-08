Police officer tried to rape woman in hotel room, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Police officer tried to rape woman in hotel room, court hears

By Press Association
Pc Daniel Julian, who serves with Sussex Police (Gareth Fuller/PA)
Pc Daniel Julian, who serves with Sussex Police (Gareth Fuller/PA)

A police officer shoulder barged his way into a woman’s hotel room wearing only a towel and attempted to rape her, a court has heard.

Daniel Julian, 46, of Sussex Police, is accused of sexual assault, sexual activity without consent and trying to rape another police officer in Kent on August 17, 2021.

Jurors at Lewes Crown Court heard on Monday how the woman secretly recorded part of the alleged attack as she saw her phone under the bed and she feared she was going to be raped.

Prosecutor Julie Whitby said in the recording Julian can be heard repeatedly asking the woman to show him her breast, to which she repeatedly says no.

In a video interview shown to jurors, the woman recalled the ordeal where she was scared and kept telling him no, but he “didn’t listen”.

She said: “He’s going to rape me and no-one’s going to believe me, but maybe if I have got a video of it someone will believe me.

“I just pressed randomly where I thought the record button was and just left it.”

The court heard how that night Julian barged his way into her room wearing a towel and pinned her against the wall and tried to kiss her, before getting on top of her and trying to pull down her jogging bottoms.

Jurors heard from the alleged victim’s interview that she hit her head and back during the incident, and that she was screaming for her father in her head.

Ms Whitby said: “At times she was laughing because she didn’t know what else to do, it was her way of coping.

“She managed to push him off, she kicked his towel after him.”

She added: “She didn’t consent to his actions. (She was) saying ‘no’, ‘get off’, ‘stop’ – he would have known she wasn’t consenting to his behaviour.”

The prosecution noted after the incident bruises appeared on the woman’s body caused by his grabbing and gripping.

Julian, of Pulborough, West Sussex, denies all the charges.

Previously, Sussex Police said Julian was suspended from duty after he was charged over the incident in April 2023.

The trial continues.  