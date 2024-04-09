Post Office scandal: Petition nears 600k for compensation of affected people

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Post Office scandal: Petition nears 600k for compensation of affected people

By Press Association
A petition demanding compensation for those impacted by the Post Office Horizon scandal nears 600,000 signatures as Alan Bates provides evidence during the inquiry. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
A petition demanding compensation for those impacted by the Post Office Horizon scandal nears 600,000 signatures as Alan Bates provides evidence during the inquiry. (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

A petition demanding compensation for people affected by the Post Office Horizon IT scandal is nearing 600,000 signatures, as campaigner Alan Bates gives evidence to the public inquiry into the system’s failures.

The Change.org petition was created in 2020 by Christopher Head, who was among those wrongly convicted, to “ensure the people responsible face not only the court of public opinion but also a court of law”.

As of 2pm on Tuesday, more than 576,000 people had signed the petition.

Mr Head witnessed a surge in support for his petition in January 2024, with hundreds of thousands of people signing up after the airing of ITV’s drama Mr Bates vs The Post Office.

The former sub-postmaster said he does not want to see workers “scapegoated” over the scandal, which saw more than 700 Post Office branch managers convicted after faulty Fujitsu accounting software called Horizon made it look as though money was missing from their shops.

He added: “Once all the facts have been established, we can ensure the people responsible face not only the court of public opinion but also a court of law. If they are found guilty, they must face the consequences.”

More than 65 petitions have been launched on Change.org relating to the scandal, ranging from advocating for Alan Bates to be knighted – a cause supported by nearly 150,000 people – and another urging for the removal of ex-Post Office chief executive Paula Vennells’ CBE, an honour she has since returned.

Political activism group, 38 Degrees, delivered 10,000 postcards to the inquiry to show that the public has not forgotten about the “innocent people whose lives were destroyed”.

Post Office Horizon Enquiry
As the Post Office Horizon inquiry reopens, campaign group 38 Degrees delivers postcards from 10,000 members of the public, demanding full compensation for victims paid for by those responsible for the scandal (Nigel Howard/PA)

Robin Priestley, the campaigns director at the group, said: “Back in January we saw an incredible display of people power in action, as 1.2 million of us forced Paula Vennells to hand back her CBE.

“That was an important first, symbolic step – now it’s time to deliver real justice.

“These messages show the public haven’t forgotten the Horizon scandal or the innocent people whose lives were destroyed.”

Postcard writers urged inquiry chair Sir Wyn Williams to take every possible action to recommend that the government provides full compensation without additional delays.

Helen Grove-White, who signed a postcard, said: “Our local Post Office and village stores was a victim of this scandal so I have followed this story very closely.

“It is right to compensate the victims but it is essential that this does not come from the public purse. Fujitsu have a moral and legal responsibility to pay up.”