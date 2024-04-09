Sunak and Zelensky congratulate new Irish leader

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sunak and Zelensky congratulate new Irish leader

By Press Association
Taoiseach Simon Harris (Damien Storan/PA)
Taoiseach Simon Harris (Damien Storan/PA)

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has congratulated new Irish premier Simon Harris on his appointment.

Mr Harris became Ireland’s youngest Taoiseach on Tuesday, taking over from Leo Varadkar.

In a post on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Sunak said: “As the closest of neighbours, I look forward to forging even stronger ties between our two countries so we can deliver for people across these isles.”

Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris also congratulated the new Taoiseach, adding: “I wish him all the best as he settles into the role and look forward to working together as we further strengthen UK-Ireland cooperation.”

The president of the European Commission has expressed “warmest congratulations” to Mr Harris.

In a post on X, Ursula von der Leyen said they would meet on Thursday and added: “We will work hand in hand to deliver for the people of Ireland, and for Europe as a whole.

European Council president Charles Michel wished Mr Harris success in his new role. He said: “Looking forward to collaborating closely with you.”

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky also paid tribute to the new Irish leader and said: “We value our partnership and thank Ireland for its consistent support as Ukraine defends itself against Russian aggression and pursues EU accession.”

Ireland has welcomed more than 100,000 refugees from Ukraine since the war began.

Mr Zelensky added: “I am confident that our active bilateral cooperation strengthens security for both nations and throughout all of our Europe.”

UK Labour party leader Sir Keir Starmer posted on social media: “Congratulations to Simon Harris on becoming Ireland’s Taoiseach.

“On behalf of the UK Labour Party, I wish him well and look forward to working together as we seek to strengthen the ties of friendship between our two countries.”