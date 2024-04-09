Extinct fox found in Argentina shared ‘strong bond’ with humans – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News

Extinct fox found in Argentina shared ‘strong bond’ with humans – study

By Press Association
Dusicyon avus went extinct around 500 years ago (Artur Balytskyi/Alamy/PA)
Dusicyon avus went extinct around 500 years ago (Artur Balytskyi/Alamy/PA)

An extinct fox in Argentina may have once been man’s best friend, sharing a “strong bond” with humans, research suggests.

Analysis of 1,500-year-old skeletal remains at a burial site in Patagonia suggests that Dusicyon avus – also known as Falkland Islands wolf – was “a valuable companion to the hunter-gatherer groups”.

The fox bones belong to a single animal while the human remains come from 21 different individuals, in what scientists described as “a very rare and unusual find”.

The team said the findings, published in the journal Royal Society Open Science, represents “a unique case” of partnership between a human and a wild South American fox.

Lack of cut marks on the bones suggest D. avus was not hunted by humans for food, the scientists said.

Study author Dr Ophelie Lebrasseur, of the University of Oxford’s School of Archaeology, said: “There are several factors that led to identifying our fox as a companion or a pet rather than as part of the humans’ diet.

“None of the animal bones present any traces of cut marks, which suggests the individual was not eaten.

“The specimen was buried on a human burial site along with 21 other human beings.

“This is a very rare and unusual find, and suggests it probably held personal significance.

“Finally, its diet resembled that of the humans buried on the site rather than the diet of wild canids, including your typical Dusicyon avus.

“Such a similarity in diets suggests it was either fed by the hunter-gatherers or it fed on the kitchen refuse.”

Researchers say D. avus would have had a body mass of around 10 to 15kg, which is about the size of a German shepherd.

It would have lived in various open areas – with grasses and low shrubs – in large parts of South America, including Brazil, Uruguay and Argentina.

The archaeological record suggests D. avus went extinct about 500 years ago, the team said, but reasons for their disappearance are unclear.

One theory is that the arrival of domestic dogs in Patagonia somewhere between 700 and 900 years ago may have contributed to their demise.

However, the researchers said that any possible mating between the two species would not have played a major role in D. avus’s extinction because of “a low probability of producing viable and fertile hybrid offspring”.

And whether these foxes would have made good pets also still remains unknown.

Dr Lebrasseur said: “Some individuals may have been less scared of humans, which may have facilitated the development of a closer bond, but we cannot currently confirm this.”

She added: “We do believe though that finding a Dusicyon avus specimen with such a close relationship with the hunter-gatherer community is very rare and really interesting, and represents quite a unique case of a human-wild South American fox partnership.”