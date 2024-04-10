Brooklyn Peltz Beckham praises ‘absolute angel’ Nicola on second anniversary

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has praised his wife Nicola Peltz Beckham on their second wedding anniversary.

The couple married in a glamorous Palm Beach ceremony in April 2022 with Brooklyn’s mother, former Spice Girl-turned-fashion designer Victoria Beckham, and father, ex-England footballer David Beckham, in attendance.

The 25-year-old former male model wrote on Instagram: “Happy anniversary to my absolute angel, you are my butter to my toast, I can’t wait to grow young with you xx.

“I love you my forever girl.”

Below the post, which featured images of Brooklyn and Nicola tying the knot two years ago and getting ready, Victoria sent a message saying: “Love you both.”

David also wrote: “Happy Anniversary you two.”

They both echoed these messages by positing similar Instagram stories.

On Nicola’s Instagram page, she shared an image of her about to kiss Brooklyn under her veil along with other pictures of their momentous day.

She wrote: “Happy anniversary my love. I can’t believe it’s been two years since we got married.

“I love you with all my heart and everyday my love for you gets more and more. thank you for being my best friend – I love our forever playdate.”

In June 2020, they became engaged but had to postpone their marriage date due to Covid-19.

Brooklyn, who has been a model, photographer and chef, describes himself on social media as an entrepreneur.

His wife is the daughter of US billionaire Nelson Peltz and former model Claudia Heffner Peltz.

The 29-year-old actress has previously starred in American psychological drama series Bates Motel, science fiction film Transformers: Age Of Extinction and recently directed the drama Lola – which she also stars in.