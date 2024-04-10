Julie Hesmondhalgh: Wife of Alan Bates is wind beneath his wings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Julie Hesmondhalgh: Wife of Alan Bates is wind beneath his wings

By Press Association
Julie Hesmondhalgh starred in the drama depicting the Horizon scandal (Ian West/PA)
Actress Julie Hesmondhalgh has said the wife of campaigner and former subpostmaster Alan Bates is “the wind beneath his wings.”

The former Coronation Street star, who plays Suzanne Sercombe in the ITV drama about the Horizon IT scandal, said she hopes the couple soon get “some peace and happiness and some time to enjoy together”.

It comes a day after an inquiry heard Mr Bates was sacked by the Post Office for being “unmanageable”.

Mr Bates, who attended the inquiry in person with his wife on Tuesday, said the Government needs to be held “responsible” for its part in the Horizon scandal after “pumping huge amounts of money” into the Post Office.

Post Office Horizon IT scandal
Former subpostmaster and lead campaigner Alan Bates, accompanied by his wife Suzanne Sercombe, at the inquiry on Tuesday (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

The organisation has come under fire since the broadcast of the drama Mr Bates Vs The Post Office, which put the Horizon IT scandal under the spotlight.

More than 700 subpostmasters were prosecuted by the Post Office and handed criminal convictions between 1999 and 2015 as Fujitsu’s faulty Horizon system made it appear as though money was missing at their branches.

Hesmondhalgh, who spent time with Sercombe before playing her, told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “She really is the wind beneath his wings.

“I mean, you get that impression completely when you go to their house and meet them.

“And I had a wonderful afternoon before we started filming, where I was just able to ask about her amazing life – none of which is on screen, of course.

“But I got the impression that it was lovely for her to be able to talk about herself in that way, because their lives have been completely taken over by this campaign for so many years. And I hope that soon to get some peace and happiness and some time to enjoy together.”

Mr Bates had his contract terminated by the Post Office in 2003 after refusing to accept liability for shortfalls in the accounts at his branch in Llandudno, North Wales.

Alan Bates (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Hesmondhalgh said learning about what had happened to the subpostmasters was “shock upon shock about how long it went on for and how badly people were treated that the level of lies and corruption that was going on behind the scenes, which of course is all coming out now.”

She added: “But I think that part of the problem was that it had gone on for such a long time.

“There had been really good journalism around, of course, there are podcasts that had been made before, but I think that a drama can just cut to the heart of things.”