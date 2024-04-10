Irish premier emphasises importance of Anglo-Irish relations after Sunak call

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Irish premier emphasises importance of Anglo-Irish relations after Sunak call

By Press Association
New Taoiseach Simon Harris (centre) with Tanaiste Micheal Martin (left) and Green Party Leader Eamon Ryan (right) (Brian Lawless/PA)
New Irish premier Simon Harris has emphasised his commitment to Anglo-Irish relations and support for Ukrainian sovereignty, after calls to UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Mr Harris and Mr Sunak discussed the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, the war in Ukraine, the resumption of powersharing in Northern Ireland, developments since Brexit and the recent North-South Ministerial Council.

Mr Harris said that “the British-Irish relationship is of huge importance” and he would continue to develop it.

Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill and deputy First Minister Emma Little-Pengelly, saying how important he views his role as a co-guarantor of the Good Friday Agreement.

Wednesday marks the 26th anniversary since the historic peace deal was signed.

“With this week’s re-establishment of the North South Ministerial Council, the Taoiseach and the First Minister and deputy First Minister looked forward to renewed, positive North-South engagement in the months ahead,” a statement said.

Mr Harris also spoke by phone to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and said he is “fully committed to supporting Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

During the 20-minute phone call to Mr Sunak, the two leaders committed to holding a bilateral meeting in person in the future, and began with a “warm” discussion about their roles and families.

A Downing Street spokesman said the Prime Minister congratulated Mr Harris on his appointment.

“The Prime Minister and Taoiseach began by reflecting on the strong UK-Ireland bilateral relationship and the shared importance of stability in Northern Ireland,” the spokesman said.

“They agreed that the restoration of the devolved institutions underpinned and deepened the British-Irish bilateral relationship.

“They discussed the strengthening of the economic ties and growth in bilateral trade between the UK and Ireland as the closest of neighbours.

“Turning to the Middle East, they agreed that Hamas should unconditionally release the remaining hostages from the deplorable 7th of October attack on Israel and expressed their grave concern over the worsening humanitarian situation and the need for Israel to accelerate the scale of aid delivered to Gaza.

“The Prime Minister reiterated his position that a two-state solution provided the best basis for a political settlement.

“On Ukraine, the leaders agreed on the vital importance of supporting Ukraine against Russian aggression to defend Ukraine’s sovereignty and protect European security.

“The Prime Minister looked forward to working more closely with the Taoiseach on this important shared priority.

“The leaders agreed to stay in contact in the coming months and the Prime Minister said he looked forward to welcoming the Taoiseach to the UK-hosted European Political Summit in July.”