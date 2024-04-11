Charity ‘angry and upset’ after baby killer asked for donations

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Charity ‘angry and upset’ after baby killer asked for donations

By Press Association
Ollie Davis, whose father Michael Davis has been sentenced to serve a minimum term of 22 years for his murder (Leicestershire Police/PA)
A father who murdered his four-week-old son, leaving him to die from a broken neck after suffering 23 broken ribs, asked for donations for a charity that supports those affected by the death of a baby.

Michael Davis, who was this week jailed for a minimum of 22 years for killing Ollie Davis, started a birthday fundraiser on his Facebook page for Sands, a national charity that exists to reduce the number of babies dying and to support anyone affected by the death of a baby, in 2021 – four years after he murdered his son.

Ollie was pronounced dead after being found lifeless in his cot in October 2017, having also sustained fractures to his skull, collar bone, both arms and the joints of all his limbs.

Michael Davis (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Sentencing Davis at Leicester Crown Court to a life term on Wednesday, Mr Justice Cotter said the murder of Ollie had involved a “devastating” fatal spinal injury inflicted up to eight days before death.

Ollie’s mother, Kayleigh Driver, 31, was jailed for seven years for causing or allowing the death of a child and serious physical injury after the judge accepted she did not cause any of her son’s injuries.

The charity said they were “angry and upset” that Davis had appealed for donations despite knowing what he had done, and said it was an apparent attempt to portray a “sympathetic picture”.

Kayleigh Driver (Leicestershire Police/PA)

Sands’ chief executive Clea Harmer said: “We are horrified at the appalling crime committed by Michael Davis, who murdered his baby son Ollie.

“We are angry and upset to learn that he then cynically appealed for donations to Sands, apparently in an attempt to paint a sympathetic picture of himself.

“Our investigations have confirmed that no donations were made through this channel.

“The news reports around the sentencing are deeply distressing, especially for anyone who has experienced pregnancy or baby loss, and we are here to provide comfort and support to anyone who needs this.”