Baldur’s Gate 3 dominates Bafta Games Awards with five wins

Role-playing game Baldur’s Gate 3 was the big winner at the Bafta Games Awards in London, picking up five awards including the only gong voted for by the public.

The game, set in the Dungeons and Dragons universe, won the EE Players’ Choice Award – voted for by the public – as well as the awards for best game, music, narrative and performer in a supporting role.

It beat high-profile rivals Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom to the best game prize, and saw off Cyberpunk 2077 and Fortnite, among others, to win the players’ choice prize.

The awards were hosted by Phil Wang (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Survival horror game Alan Wake 2 won two awards – artistic achievement and audio achievement – as did Super Mario Bros. Wonder in the family and multiplayer categories, while puzzle game Viewfinder won best British game and new intellectual property.

Nadji Jeter was named best performer in a leading role for his performance as Miles Morales in Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 – the game’s only win on the night.

Cyberpunk 2077 picked up the award for evolving game, with The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom winning the technical achievement prize.

Cooking game Venba won the debut game award, and Tchia won the game beyond entertainment accolade.

There were also wins for rhythm-based action game Hi-Fi Rush in the animation category, while sushi-themed adventure Dave The Diver picked up the prize for game design.

This year marked the 20th anniversary of the Bafta Games Awards, with the ceremony at Queen Elizabeth Hall hosted by comedian and gaming fan Phil Wang.