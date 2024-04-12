Sustainable fashion on show at Aintree’s Ladies Day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Sustainable fashion on show at Aintree’s Ladies Day

By Press Association
Stephanie Todd, 36, from Wirral, was among those at Aintree for Ladies Day (Peter Byrne/PA)
Thrifted finds and handmade hats are on display at Aintree Ladies Day, with a sustainable style award on offer for the first time.

Well-dressed racegoers flocked to the Liverpool racecourse for the second day of the Randox Grand National Festival, which is known for its fashion.

As well as the annual style award, this year a prize is on offer for the most sustainably dressed.

Skye Brocklebank, 20, and fiance Michael Shellis, 22, wore 1920s-inspired outfits with a theme of peacock feathers.

Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Skye Brocklebank and Michael Shellis pose for photos at Aintree Ladies Day (David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA)

Ms Brocklebank, from Runcorn, said: “A lot of the stuff we’ve either made ourselves or thrifted, so a lot of it is sustainable.

“There’s so many clothes going to landfill. It doesn’t make sense to buy new any more.”

She accessorised a blue and green floor-length dress with a handmade bag, made with a Christmas tree decoration, a fan, feather-covered parasol and fascinator.

Former Style Award winner Faith Amond, 71, from Carlow, Ireland, wearing an all-white outfit with a headpiece, said wearing classic clothes could be key to sustainable fashion.

She said: “If you have something that’s on trend it will only last for that season but with these (clothes) they are timeless and what I call the old reliables.

“We go racing a lot so I like to be able to wear my clothes a lot and just change them up a bit.”

Stephanie Todd, 36, from Moreton, Wirral, made her own headpiece, with pearls and peacock feathers, and wore clothes and accessories from online second-hand marketplace Vinted and charity shops.

She said: “I just like putting things together and seeing different things. I got the skirt first and had a bit of a shop around to see what else I could find.

“I think you find the best bargains in charity shops, you find some amazing things and you can just pop them together and make yourself an outfit.”

Randox Grand National 2024 – Ladies Day – Aintree Racecourse
Racegoers Viv Jenner (left) and Rachel Oates at Aintree (Peter Byrne/PA)

Milliners Viv Jenner, 50, and Rachel Oates, 52, both wore extravagant handmade headpieces which had taken about 30 hours of work to create.

Ms Jenner, from Ascot, Berkshire, said: “I hire my hats out and that is sustainable because people are not buying a hat and wearing it once to put in a box and never come out again.

Ms Oates, from Andover, Hampshire, added: “I think you can wear an outfit again and again if you change the hat.”

The racing meet will culminate in the Grand National steeplechase on Saturday, with security in place after last year’s race was delayed when protesters from the Animal Rising group got onto the track.

Superintendent Matthew Moscrop, of Merseyside Police, said: “There are a number of plans in place to deal with any incidents that may arise and to prevent any significant or ongoing disruption to spectators and local residents and businesses.”

Animal Rising has said it does not plan to protest at this weekend’s event.

This year changes have been made to the race, including a reduced field of runners, an earlier start time, a reduction in fence height by two inches and a standing start to the race.