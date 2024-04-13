Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack: What we know so far

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sydney shopping centre stabbing attack: What we know so far

By Press Association
Police officers stand guard outside Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed in Sydney, Australia (Rick Rycroft/AP)
A knife attacker killed six people and injured several others in a stabbing spree at a Sydney shopping centre before being shot dead by police.

Four women and a man died in the shopping centre and another woman later died in hospital, police said.

Here’s what we know so far:

– Police said the 40-year-old suspect entered the Westfield shopping centre at Bondi Junction at around 3.10pm local time (6.10am UK time) and then left “very shortly after” before returning at about 3.20pm

– The man stabbed shoppers as he moved through the shopping centre – including a mother and her nine-month-old baby

– Video footage appears to show a shopper confronting the attacker on an escalator in the centre by holding a bollard towards him

– Emergency services were called to Westfield Bondi Junction at around 3.30pm, following reports that multiple people had been stabbed

– A female police officer who was nearby went into the centre alone and approached the attacker who had by this point moved to level five of the shopping centre

Australia Stabbing
People are led out from the Westfield Shopping Centre where multiple people were stabbed (Rick Rycroft/AP)

– The officer shot the attacker after he turned to face her, raised a knife and lunged at her

– The officer conducted CPR on the attacker until the arrival of paramedics, who worked on the man; however, he could not be revived

– New South Wales Ambulance sent 40 resources to the scene including four medical teams

– At a press conference, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb said the knifeman was a 40-year-old man known to law enforcement and his attack was not thought to be terror-related

– Four women and a man died in the shopping centre and another woman later died in hospital, police confirmed

– A nine-month-old baby has undergone surgery and eight people, including the child, are in hospitals around Sydney receiving treatment for different injuries

– Reports in the Australian media have suggested that the woman who died in hospital is the baby’s mother.