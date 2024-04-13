King and Queen ‘utterly shocked and horrified’ by ‘senseless attack’ in Sydney

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King and Queen ‘utterly shocked and horrified’ by ‘senseless attack’ in Sydney

By Press Association
The King and Queen (Frank Augstein/PA)
The King and Queen (Frank Augstein/PA)

The King has said he and the Queen were “utterly shocked and horrified” by the “senseless attack” in Sydney.

Charles, the monarch of Australia, added that the royal couple’s “hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed”.

In a personal social media post, the Prince and Princess of Wales said they were “shocked and saddened” by the stabbings, adding that their thoughts are with those affected and the “heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others”.

It has been reported that Charles plans to tour Australia later this year, in the autumn, accompanied by Camilla.

The King’s most recent visit to the country was to open the Gold Coast Commonwealth Games in 2018.

His first official visit to Australia was as his mother’s representative at the memorial service of prime minister Harold Holt in 1967

Charles has made a total of 16 visits to Australia, on 15 of which he either accompanied or represented his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

As monarch of Australia, Charles is represented at the federal level by the governor-general of the country, which is currently David Hurley.

In a statement, the King said: “My wife and I were utterly shocked and horrified to hear of the tragic stabbing incident in Bondi.

“Our hearts go out to the families and loved ones of those who have been so brutally killed during such a senseless attack.

“While details of these shocking circumstances are still emerging, our thoughts are also with those who were involved in the response, and we give thanks for the bravery of the first responders and emergency services.”

In a personal social media post, William and Kate wrote: “We are shocked and saddened by the terrible events in Sydney earlier today.

“Our thoughts are with all those affected, including the loved ones of those lost and the heroic emergency responders who risked their own lives to save others. W & C”

The Royal Family has a long association with Australia and has forged close links with its people and institutions during many trips to the country.

Charles and Diana, Princess of Wales toured the country in 1983 and were pictured with their son William, then just an infant.

Eleven years later when Charles visited Sydney, he witnessed dramatic scenes when a student was wrestled to the ground after firing a starting pistol as the royal stood to make a speech.

Between 1954 and 2011, Queen Elizabeth II visited Australia 16 times, including a 1973 trip in which she opened the world famous Sydney Opera House.