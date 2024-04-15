High Court judge removed from overseeing rape case over Garrick Club membership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
High Court judge removed from overseeing rape case over Garrick Club membership

By Press Association
A High Court judge has been removed from overseeing a case involving an alleged rape victim due to his membership of the male-only Garrick Club (Jonathan Brady/PA)
A High Court judge has been removed from overseeing a case involving an alleged rape victim due to his membership of the male-only Garrick Club.

Sir Jonathan Cohen was due to hear a family court case involving a dispute between a mother and father over their son’s care, with the woman accusing the man of domestic abuse and controlling and coercive behaviour.

The court has heard that “at no stage” have the mother’s allegations against the father been determined.

The woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has also alleged that she was raped and sexually assaulted by other men, and is appealing against a court’s decision for a male psychologist to assess the family due to being an alleged victim of male violence.

She applied for Sir Jonathan to step back from her case, claiming she would feel “prejudiced” due to his membership of the Garrick Club, which does not allow female members.

A different High Court judge decided on Thursday that Sir Jonathan should not hear the case due to his club membership, adding that the father was also a “regular visitor”.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Keehan said: “The application for recusal is granted on the basis that, but solely on the basis that, Sir Jonathan Cohen is a member of the Garrick Club, the father was a regular visitor to the Garrick Club, the father’s ex-employer is a member of the Garrick Club.”

The judge also said the mother had previously protested outside the club.

The Guardian reported last month that several High Court judges and dozens of barristers are members of the Garrick Club, in central London.

Responding to the reports, Sam Townend KC, chairman of the Bar Council, said it remains the choice of judges and barristers as to whether they join such institutions, but warned that “closed doors and exclusionary spaces” could create an “unfair advantage” and “it is vitally important that we retain the trust and confidence of the public”.

Sir Jonathan was not named by the Guardian, but the mother claimed he was named as a member in other press reports.

In written submissions, she said: “The fair-minded and informed observer, having considered these facts, would conclude that there was a real possibility of bias should Sir Jonathan Cohen determine the appeal.

“I would also feel prejudiced and I do not feel that I would receive a fair hearing.”

Sir Jonathan was due to hear the mother’s appeal over a judge’s decision made last August that a man should carry out a “global psychological assessment” of the family.

London courts stock
The appeal is now being heard by a different judge at the Royal Courts of Justice (Nick Ansell/PA)

The mother asked that a female psychologist instead carry out the assessment, suggesting several women who could complete it, but this request was refused last October.

The appeal is now being heard by Ms Justice Henke at the Royal Courts of Justice and is set to conclude on Tuesday.

In written arguments, Dr Charlotte Proudman, representing the mother at the hearing on Monday, said: “A psychological assessment is intimate and invasive. For a vulnerable person subject to the assessment to feel fearful, intimidated and frightened prevents them from engaging in the assessment, which could result in adverse inferences being drawn against them.

“The mother instructs that she would not be able to open up to a male psychologist about the male violence she has suffered, which would prevent a full assessment from taking place, creating an artificial exercise and likely resulting in a gap in the evidence.

“This is also a single joint assessment and, as such, both parties must have confidence in the assessor and the assessment process, which is not the case here. In essence, the assessment has failed before it has begun.”

Both parents attended the first day of the hearing, with the mother hidden by a screen.

Barristers for the father previously said the Children and Family Court Advisory and Support Service, a body which represents children in family court proceedings, said the parents “made cross-allegations of domestic abuse” but that “there are no safeguarding concerns about the child spending time with the father”.