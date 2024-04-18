Post Office staff had ‘bunker mentality’ towards press, lawyer tells inquiry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Post Office staff had ‘bunker mentality’ towards press, lawyer tells inquiry

By Press Association
Rodric Williams, who joined the organisation as a litigation lawyer in 2012, gave evidence at the Horizon Inquiry on Thursday (PA)
A Post Office lawyer has said there was a “bunker mentality” among staff in relation to the media’s coverage of the Horizon IT system.

Rodric Williams, who joined the organisation as a litigation lawyer in 2012, was asked at the Horizon Inquiry on Thursday about an email sent to the Post Office by journalist Nick Wallis in 2014.

In the email, Mr Wallis asked when was the last time the Post Office did any research into how satisfied subpostmasters were with the Horizon system.

In a response to colleagues about Mr Wallis’s email, Mr Williams said: “We don’t need to do research on Horizon – it’s the system we provide to our agents and require them to use. If agents don’t like it, they can choose not to provide services for us.

In 2015, Tim McCormack wrote to Post Office CEO Paula Vennells (Anthony Delvin/PA)

“The vast majority of our agents and other users work with it just fine, and we’re not required to bespoke our point of sale accounting system to the whims of each individual agent.”

Mr Williams was asked if it was his view at the time that “subpostmasters could either use Horizon or leave”.

“Yes,” he said.

He was asked if he meant “like it or lump it”.

“Not necessarily,” he said.

“It is the system that is used across many thousands of branches, and I think tens of thousands of terminals.

“That is the system the Post Office provided.”

However, he said he did not believe there was an “obligation” on the Post Office to do market research on Horizon’s users.

He told the inquiry there was a “bunker mentality” among the organisation’s staff in relation to the media’s treatment of Horizon.

“I don’t know if I can speak for senior management but I do think certainly where I was sitting it did feel a bit bunker mentality, yes,” he told the inquiry.

He was asked if he was in the bunker.

“I probably was, yes,” he said.

Mr Williams was also asked about his attitude towards Tim McCormack, a former subpostmaster who tried to warn the organisation about the Horizon system.

In 2015, Mr McCormack wrote to Post Office CEO Paula Vennells warning her that he had “clear and unquestionable evidence of an intermittent bug in Horizon that can and does cause thousands of pounds in losses to subpostmasters”.

He said it was her “last chance” to accept that “what I have been telling you these last few years is true”.

He invited Ms Vennells to visit a branch with him, so he could show her the evidence.

The email was forwarded to Mr Williams, who told colleagues that they should ask Mr McCormack to send them the information.

“Generally, my view is that this guy is a bluffer, who keeps expecting us to march to his tune,” he wrote in email to colleagues.

“I don’t think we should do that, but instead respond with a straight bat.”