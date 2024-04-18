‘You’re coming back to us, home’ – Stardust families react to verdict

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘You’re coming back to us, home’ – Stardust families react to verdict

By Press Association
Louise McDermott, who lost two brothers and a sister in the fire, said it was ‘a very emotional day for all the families’ (Brian Lawless/PA)
Louise McDermott, who lost two brothers and a sister in the fire, said it was 'a very emotional day for all the families' (Brian Lawless/PA)

The victims of the Stardust fire have been brought “out of the flames, darkness and smoke” and into “sunshine, light and music”, a relative of three of the people killed has said.

Families of those who died in the 1981 blaze gathered at Dublin’s Garden of Remembrance after a jury in the longest-running inquest in Irish history found that the 48 victims had been unlawfully killed.

Bridget McDermott, who lost three children in the fire – William, Marcella and George – was in court for the verdicts.

Speaking to reporters, her daughter Louise paid tribute to her mother afterwards.

“Our mother is here, and we don’t know how she’s still with us, but she is and she was here today to get the unlawful killing (verdicts) of her three children,” she said.

“It was a very emotional day for all the families here, all of us. For 43 years we had to fight and we shouldn’t have had to have done. None of us. We shouldn’t be here now, this should have been sorted and done long ago.”

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Lisa Lawlor, who lost both her parents in the fire, said the last 43 years had been ‘a battle’ (Brian Lawless/PA)

She added: “I’d really just like to say to the 48 now that we’re taking you out of the flames, the darkness and the smoke of the Stardust and we’re bringing you back to the sunshine, and the light and the music, and you’re coming back to us, home.”

Lisa Lawlor was 17-months-old when her parents Francis and Maureen Lawlor died in the Stardust fire.

She said: “It has been a battle, to say the least, for the last 43 years.”

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Samantha Mangan, whose mother Helena died in the blaze, attended every day of the inquests (Brian Lawless/PA)

She added: “I was in nappies the last time I saw both my parents. They went to Stardust and they didn’t come home.”

Samantha Mangan, whose mother Helena died, attended every day of the inquests.

“I’ve had to, for the last 43 years, wonder why and what happened to my mam that night and today we’ve got justice for her, we got the truth and the truth is out there and we all know what happened that night,” she said.

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Susan Behan, left, said justice had been served (Brian Lawless/PA)

Susan Behan, whose 21-year-old brother John Colgan died, said: “We had so many things to look forward to.

“But now I know what happened to him. For 43 years I’ve wondered why, why, why. Now I know. Now justice has been served for all of the loved ones, all of our 48 loved ones. And it is a monumental day for us. It’s very, very emotional.”

Pat Dunne lost her brother Brian Hobbs during the tragedy. She said for years he was referred to only as the 29th victim.

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Pat Dunne spoke about her brother Brian Hobbs, who died in the fire (Brian Lawless/PA)

“Brian was number 29 for years, which was disgraceful,” she said.

“He’s now Brian Hobbs, which is very important for me. He will forever be Brian Hobbs, the baby of our family.”

Siobhan Kearney, whose brother Liam died 25 days after the blaze, said she felt “vindicated” by the verdicts.

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Siobhan Kearney praised the jury and the witnesses who gave evidence (Brian Lawless/PA)

She praised the jury and the witnesses who gave evidence. Ms Kearney also paid tribute to those involved in the response to the fire.

“There was a lot of heroes there that night that helped and that showed the type of people that were in that club that night – working-class people. May they all rest in peace.”

Maurice McHugh said he and his wife Phyllis lost their only child, 17-year-old Caroline in the “horrendous inferno” at Stardust.

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Maurice McHugh said the families would continue to campaign for justice (Brian Lawless/PA)

He paid particular tribute to Stardust campaigners Christine and Antoinette Keegan.

He added: “We’ll still continue on to campaign for justice for the families.”

Gertrude Barrett, mother of Michael Barrett, said the families’ campaign was a “mission”.

Stardust nightclub fire inquest
Gertrude Barrett said she was grateful to the coroner (Brian Lawless/PA)

“When you’re driven by desire, there ain’t any boundaries. This day belongs to my son Michael and the 47 others that perished with him.

“We’re truly grateful to the coroner, all those legal people and those that stayed with us and prayed with us and have never given up – because I know I never did.”

In alphabetical order, those who died as a result of Stardust were Michael Barrett (17), Richard Bennett (17), Carol Bissett (18), James Buckley (23), Paula Byrne (19), Caroline Carey (17), John Colgan (21), Jacqueline Croker (18), Liam Dunne (18), Michael Farrell (26), David Flood (18), Thelma Frazer (20), Michael Ffrench (18), Josephine Glen (16), Michael Griffiths (18), Robert Hillick (20), Brian Hobbs (21), Eugene Hogan (24), Murtagh Kavanagh (27), Martina Keegan (16), Mary Keegan (19), Robert Kelly (17), Marie Kennedy (17), Mary Kenny (19), Margaret Kiernan (18), Sandra Lawless (18), Francis Lawlor (25), Maureen Lawlor (23), Paula Lewis (19), Eamon Loughman (18), Donna Mahon (17), Helena Mangan (22), George McDermott (18), William McDermott (22), Marcella McDermott (16), Julie McDonnell (20), Teresa McDonnell (16), Gerard McGrath (21), Caroline McHugh (17), James Millar (21), Susan Morgan (19), David Morton (19), Kathleen Muldoon (19), George O’Connor (17), Brendan O’Meara (23), John Stout (18), Margaret Thornton (19) and Paul Wade (17).