Sadiq Khan celebrates Eid with performers in Trafalgar Square

By Press Association
A performer from Cultural Style Week on stage during Eid in the Square celebrations (Yui Mok/PA)
A performer from Cultural Style Week on stage during Eid in the Square celebrations (Yui Mok/PA)

The mayor of London has celebrated Eid watching comedians and musicians in London’s Trafalgar Square.

Sadiq Khan spoke to the crowds at his 19th annual festival marking the end of Ramadan, Islam’s holy month of fasting.

He took selfies with smiling people at the free event on Saturday.

Eid in the Square’s main stage was hosted by British comedian Ola Labib and Capital Xtra DJ Yasser Ranjha.

Eid in the Square 2024
Performers during Eid in the Square celebrations (Yui Mok/PA)

Performers from Cultural Style Week – described as a “movement created to celebrate the beauty of culture” by inviting people from various backgrounds to “wear their heritage” – were photographed backstage before performing in their Uzbek Cultural Showcase.

One wore a golden outfit with a large crescent moon over their head.

The Indonesia Angklung Ensemble played angklungs, an instrument made from multiple bamboo tubes that each play one note.

Eid in the Square 2024
The free celebration marks the end of Ramadan (Yui Mok/PA)

Rapper and actor Muslim Belal was billed to perform, as well as the Orchestra of Syrian Musicians.

The line-up also included Pakistan’s Chahat Mahmood Ali Qawwal group, and there were market stalls offering food and the opportunity to learn about calligraphy, storytelling and Indonesian dance.

The mayor of London organised the event with London-based Muslim organisations and the Eid Community Advisory Group, to bring together communities, friends and families to celebrate.