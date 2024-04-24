One arrest and three injured in ‘serious incident’ at Welsh school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
One arrest and three injured in ‘serious incident’ at Welsh school

By Press Association
Police are investigating (Joe Giddens/PA)
An arrest has been made and three people have been injured at a school in Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were dealing with the incident at Amman Valley School which, according to unconfirmed reports, was a stabbing.

Police did not give the ages of the arrested person or those injured but said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

A school governor said she had been told the incident was a stabbing, with members of staff injured.

First Minister Vaughan Gething said he was “shocked to hear” about the “serious incident”, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked police and emergency services attending the scene.

Two air ambulances reportedly attended the school on Wednesday, along with a number of police vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.”

Police said there was footage of the incident circulating on social media sites.

The video purports to show the aftermath of a stabbing.

The spokeswoman added: “We would ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.”

In a tweet posted to X, Mr Gething said: “Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Rhydaman.

“A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders.”

Mr Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly also responded to news of the incident.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today.

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected.”

Mr Cleverly added: “I am being kept informed about the events in Ammanford, Wales. My thoughts are with the school and all those involved.

“I want to thank the police & emergency service for their ongoing response. It is important they are given the space to carry out their investigations.”

Amman Valley School, or Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, is a bilingual comprehensive school for those aged between 11 and 18.

It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth form pupils.

In an interview with WalesOnline, Cllr Karen Davies – a LEA governor at the school – said she had been told the incident involved a stabbing.

Cllr Davies said she did not know whether any children had been injured.

“I have been told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed, but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are,” she told WalesOnline.

“I send my thoughts to those injured and all the people there. I know how well the school rehearsed lockdown and I am sure everything is under control.

“It is shocking. You hear about these things happening in Manchester and London but it is literally our comprehensive here.”