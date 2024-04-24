One arrest and three injured in ‘serious incident’ at Welsh school

An arrest has been made and three people have been injured at a school in Wales.

Dyfed-Powys Police said officers were dealing with the incident at Amman Valley School which, according to unconfirmed reports, was a stabbing.

Police did not give the ages of the arrested person or those injured but said they were not looking for anyone in connection with the incident.

A school governor said she had been told the incident was a stabbing, with members of staff injured.

First Minister Vaughan Gething said he was “shocked to hear” about the “serious incident”, while Prime Minister Rishi Sunak thanked police and emergency services attending the scene.

Two air ambulances reportedly attended the school on Wednesday, along with a number of police vehicles.

A police spokeswoman said: “Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.

“One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.

“Emergency services remain at the scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.”

Police said there was footage of the incident circulating on social media sites.

Shocked to hear news of serious incident in Rhydaman. Newyddion ofnadwy am ddigwyddiad difrifol yn Ysgol Dyffryn Aman. A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders. Dw i'n meddwl am y gymuned wrth i ni geisio canfod mwy o wybodaeth. — Vaughan Gething 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@PrifWeinidog) April 24, 2024

The video purports to show the aftermath of a stabbing.

The spokeswoman added: “We would ask that people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing.”

In a tweet posted to X, Mr Gething said: “Shocked to hear news of a serious incident in Rhydaman.

“A deeply worrying time for the school, families and community. Diolch to first responders.”

Mr Sunak and Home Secretary James Cleverly also responded to news of the incident.

The Prime Minister tweeted: “Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today.

Shocked at the news emerging from Ammanford today. I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected. — Rishi Sunak (@RishiSunak) April 24, 2024

“I want to thank the police and emergency services for their ongoing response and my thoughts are with all those affected.”

Mr Cleverly added: “I am being kept informed about the events in Ammanford, Wales. My thoughts are with the school and all those involved.

“I want to thank the police & emergency service for their ongoing response. It is important they are given the space to carry out their investigations.”

Amman Valley School, or Ysgol Dyffryn Aman, is a bilingual comprehensive school for those aged between 11 and 18.

It is maintained by Carmarthenshire County Council and provides education to 1,450 school pupils and 270 sixth form pupils.

In an interview with WalesOnline, Cllr Karen Davies – a LEA governor at the school – said she had been told the incident involved a stabbing.

Cllr Davies said she did not know whether any children had been injured.

“I have been told someone has been arrested and that two members of staff have been stabbed, but have no confirmation on how serious the injuries are,” she told WalesOnline.

“I send my thoughts to those injured and all the people there. I know how well the school rehearsed lockdown and I am sure everything is under control.

“It is shocking. You hear about these things happening in Manchester and London but it is literally our comprehensive here.”