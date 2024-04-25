Moulin Rouge windmill sails collapse overnight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Moulin Rouge windmill sails collapse overnight

By Press Association
The blades of the red windmill collapsed to the ground in the early hours of Thursday morning (@tockss /PA)
The blades of the red windmill collapsed to the ground in the early hours of Thursday morning (@tockss /PA)

The windmill sails of the Moulin Rouge, the cabaret club in Paris, have fallen off.

The blades of the red windmill atop the world-famous club collapsed to the ground in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The Moulin Rouge is a popular tourist attraction located in the north of the French capital and is known as the birthplace of the modern form of the can-can dance.

In a press statement, a club spokesperson said: “The sails of the Moulin Rouge detached around 1:45 am, the time at which the Moulin Rouge had closed its doors, fortunately causing no injuries.

“The spectators of the second show had all already left.”

The reason for the damage is not yet known.

“The Moulin Rouge will be open this evening and will welcome its 1,700 spectators as usual, with the passion and enthusiasm that have made its reputation,” the spokesperson continued.

“We are doing everything we can to ensure that our emblematic ‘windmill’ regains its sails as quickly as possible and that they continue to turn for many years to come.

“We would like to point out that the structure of its sails and mechanism are checked every two months by a specialised company.

“The causes of the technical incident will be clarified to prevent its recurrence.”

Moulin Rouge dancers
Can-Can dancers from the Paris club Moulin Rouge (John Stilwell/File/PA)

In video posted to social media, the sails can be seen littering the ground and later collected into a lorry outside the club.

A man living near the landmark told the PA news agency he heard “a loud noise and people shouting” at around 1:30am on Thursday night.

Paco Neumann, 41, a Spanish journalist, said: “I didn’t go out because I was afraid it could be an attack, then very early in the morning on television I learned what happened with the Moulin Rouge.

“I pass in front of the Moulin Rouge at least twice a day on my way to the gym, it’s a historical monument that I hold very dear, I also frequent the terrace which is at the top.

“It’s curious to see it without its wings – luckily there were no injuries, so in the end it’s a historic event too.”

French cultural minister Rachida Dati posted on X: “The @moulinrouge, one of the symbols of Paris known throughout the world, lost its wings last night.

“It’s emotional particularly for the world of entertainment and lovers of Paris.

“The protection and restoration of our heritage is one of my priorities, the @MinistereCC stands alongside the @moulinrouge, so that its special shine is restored.”

A movie set in the club, directed by Baz Luhrmann and starring Nicole Kidman and Ewan McGregor, received eight Academy Award nominations and won two in 2002 and was later adapted for the stage.