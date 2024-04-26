Unseen work by The Snowman creator Raymond Briggs goes on display

A museum is revealing never-seen-before belongings and artwork from The Snowman author and illustrator Raymond Briggs in the first such exhibition since his death.

The multi award-winning author’s writing and drawing desk, which he used for more than 40 years, is among the items on display at Ditchling Museum of Art and Craft in East Sussex.

The insight into Briggs’ life, including 100 original artworks from his 60-year career, is being showcased a mile from his home in the village of Westmeston.

The exhibition – Bloomin’ Brilliant: The Life and Work of Raymond Briggs – is showing unseen artwork for Father Christmas On Holiday, alongside other titles including The Snowman, Fungus The Bogeyman and When The Wind Blows.

A museum spokesperson said: “These will all join hundreds of artworks that show why Raymond Briggs was – and still is – viewed as one of the most exceptional draughtsman and storytellers that this country has produced, with innovative journeys of both the magical and seemingly mundane, from monsters, flying snowmen and miniscule humans to heartfelt relationships, real-life war and a hard-working Father Christmas.”

Museum director Steph Fuller added: “It has been a privilege to be invited by Raymond Briggs’ estate to visit his home and select objects for this exhibition.

“Being in his studio amongst his drawing materials, family photographs and notes to self, it feels as though he might have just stepped out and could return at any moment. I hope we’re able to convey something of that feeling to visitors.”

Briggs died in August 2022 at the age of 88.

The exhibition opens on Saturday.