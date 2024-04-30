King will aim to avoid infection as he resumes public duties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

King will aim to avoid infection as he resumes public duties

By Press Association
The King has been treated for cancer (PA)
The King has been treated for cancer (PA)

Cancer and treatments such as chemotherapy weaken the immune system and so medics will be keen for the King to avoid infection as he resumes public duties.

Charles has returned to public life as the weather is improving, meaning many events can be held outside, minimising the risk he will pick up illnesses from other people in confined spaces.

According to Macmillan Cancer Support, patients can cut their risk of infection by avoiding contact with people suffering from illnesses such as sore throats, colds, flu, diarrhoea or vomiting.

Patients may also wish to avoid swimming where other people could have spread germs, and may want to stay away from crowded places during busy times.

The types of cancers which people have can also wreak havoc with their immune system.

Cancers such as lymphoma and leukaemia can prevent the body making enough white blood cells to fight infection.

Chemotherapy treatment also reduces the number of white blood cells produced by the bone marrow and can lower immunity.

This is one of the most common reasons for reduced immunity in cancer patients.

According to Macmillan, people are particularly at risk of getting an infection seven to 14 days after having chemotherapy.

After this time, their number of white blood cells will increase slowly.

Surgery can also increase the risk of infection while another cancer treatment, radiotherapy, often only has a temporary effect on the immune system.

Cancer patients may be told they can improve their chances of not picking up an infection by washing their hands regularly, including after gardening, not sharing towels and washing hands after dealing with animals.