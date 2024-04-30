Police will cooperate fully with new legacy truth recovery body, Boutcher says

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Police will cooperate fully with new legacy truth recovery body, Boutcher says

By Press Association
PSNI Chief Constable Jon Boutcher reflected on the toll taken on families (Liam McBurney/PA)
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) will provide a new truth recovery body with “unfettered access” to material it holds about Troubles deaths, chief constable Jon Boutcher has said.

Mr Boutcher also said that the force would continue to investigate murder cases which do not fall within the timeframe set out in the Legacy Act.

The Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (ICRIR), led by retired judge Sir Declan Morgan, has taken on the responsibility from the police to carry out investigations into deaths and serious harm related to the Troubles which occurred between January 1 1966 and April 10 1998.

Sir Declan Morgan, Chief Commissioner of the Independent Commission for Reconciliation and Information Recovery (Liam McBurney/PA)

Mr Boutcher said: “The establishment of the ICRIR brings with it a requirement for the Police Service of Northern Ireland, along with other investigative bodies, to stop all ongoing work on legacy-related cases falling within the remit of the Legacy Act.

“This also sees the discontinuance of a number of coronial inquests and civil legal proceedings.

“I am very aware that for victim’s families this will be an unsettling and uncertain time.

“Many have sought answers for years into the death of their loved ones and at times have been frustrated in their efforts to learn the truth.

“I want those families to know that should they choose to approach the Independent Commission in relation to their case that the Police Service of Northern Ireland will ensure that Sir Declan Morgan and his team have unfettered access to all of the material in those cases.”

The chief constable said in recent weeks a number of legacy inquests have had to be stopped by a coroner due to matters relating to sensitive information or ran out of time before the May 1 guillotine date.

He said: “I know this has taken a significant toll on them.

“To those families I want to stress that should they too choose to approach the commission we will provide any and all material requested by the commission without condition and without redaction.

“To enable this to happen the police service has designed and implemented a new ICRIR hub to process any requests for information held by the police.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland acknowledges the hurt suffered by families of those murdered during the Troubles.

“I know all too well that past failures to address legacy has resulted in trans-generational trauma and significant damage in public trust and confidence towards the security forces.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will cooperate fully with the commission in order that families can receive whatever information is known about these tragic events.

“Our Legacy Investigation Branch will continue to review legacy homicide cases that do not fall within the Legacy Act.

“I will ensure that the needs of victim’s families are at the centre of our approach.”