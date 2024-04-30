Mother of boy killed by RUC plastic bullet criticises ‘terrible’ legacy laws

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mother of boy killed by RUC plastic bullet criticises ‘terrible’ legacy laws

By Press Association
Helen Whitters (Liam McBurney/PA)
Helen Whitters (Liam McBurney/PA)

A mother whose schoolboy son was killed by a police plastic bullet has said she struggles to find words to convey her anger over the Government’s Legacy Act.

Paul Whitters, 15, died in hospital 10 days after being struck on the head by a baton round fired by a Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) officer in Londonderry in April 1981.

His mother Helen said he is “missed every day”.

The family had moved to Derry from Scotland in the years before the incident in Great James Street on April 15 1981.

“Paul was a very sweet child, very loveable and intelligent,” said Mrs Whitters.

“He was loved by all; an inquisitive and curious child and he’s missed every day.

“Paul died in 1981 and I’ve been fighting (for justice) since Paul died, along with my husband (Desmond) who has since passed away.”

The shooting happened after a day of disorder in Derry linked to republican hunger strikes.

In recent years, the family successfully lobbied to secure a confidential file on the incident from the National Archives at Kew in Surrey.

Helen Whitters said her son has never received justice (Liam McBurney/PA)

But Mrs Whitters said the document was so heavily redacted the family was left “no wiser”.

“There are still loads of questions that have never been explained,” she said.

“The inquest was a sham, and we have been turned down since and told we can’t have another inquest and now, with May 1 looming, not just me, but all the other people, will be denied (justice).”

Mrs Whitters said the legacy legislation would be “tragic” for many families still seeking the truth.

“You know, sometimes I just can’t find the words to say how terrible this is,” she said of the Act.

“There’s never been any justice for Paul, a 15-year-old boy with his whole life ahead of him who was just tragically taken away by somebody who, for whatever idea he had in his head, shot a schoolboy.”