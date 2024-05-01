Boy, 14, killed in Hainault sword attack named

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, 14, killed in Hainault sword attack named

By Press Association
The scene in Hainault, north east London, where Daniel Anjurin was killed (Ian West/PA)
The scene in Hainault, north east London, where Daniel Anjurin was killed (Ian West/PA)

A 14-year-old boy killed by a man who went on a rampage wielding a sword has been named locally as Daniel Anjorin.

The teenager, who was fatally injured as he walked to school in Hainault, east London, on Tuesday morning, was a pupil at the same school as Grace O’Malley-Kumar who was stabbed to death in Nottingham last year.

His mother works at Holy Family Catholic School, which published a statement on its website addressed to parents and carers that said: “It is with great sadness that I share with you the news of the death of the child of one of our staff members.

“Mrs Anjorin’s son was taken from this life suddenly this morning on his way to school. Please keep Mrs Anjorin, her husband and their other children in your prayers.”

Speaking on Good Morning Britain on Wednesday, Miss O’Malley-Kumar’s father Dr Sanjoy Kumar said the boy’s loved ones will be distraught.

He said: “It’s absolutely appalling. You can’t even imagine what the parents are going through. This is just the most difficult thing for any parents to endure.

“It’s something that we’ve endured now for many months, and I can tell you that the distraught that the family are feeling is only felt by a few like us who have lost children in these absolutely appalling circumstances.”

Grace O’Malley-Kumar was stabbed to death in Nottingham last year (Family handout/Nottinghamshire Police/PA)

Her mother, Dr Sinead O’Malley said: “I don’t think there’s anything anybody can say that can really do anything to alleviate their hurt and their pain.”

She added: “All we can do is empathise and hope that they’ll heal with time. But the hurt never goes away.”

A female police officer who suffered “horrifically serious” arm injuries was one of four people who were hurt in the horror attack.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said she is facing “a long journey of recovery” after nearly losing her hand.

He told LBC: “The surgeon spent many, many hours basically putting her arm back together.”

A male officer also suffered serious hand injuries and is recovering in hospital.

Sir Mark went on: “People say officers run towards danger.

“What you’ve actually seen on some of the videos that are around social media and on news sites…you actually see what that really looks like.

“You’ve got officers running towards someone who’s waving a sword.”

Forensic investigators in Laing Close in Hainault, east London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Rishi Sunak paid tribute to those affected by the attack at the beginning of Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday.

He said: “Such violence has no place on our streets. It is absolutely heartbreaking that a teenage boy has died and I can’t imagine what his family are going through, and we send them our heartfelt condolences and offer our very best wishes to all those injured.

“I would just like to reiterate my thanks to the police and other emergency first responders for embodying the highest standards of public service under such awful circumstances.”

The horror unfolded in Hainault on Tuesday morning when a man armed with a sword went on the rampage, killing the teenage boy and injuring two other members of the public as well as the two police officers.

Neighbours said the attacker first spoke to a woman, asking her to confirm his location, before she saw the weapon and fled. She tried to warn the teenage victim but it was too late.

Speaking about the victim, Sir Mark said: “The first thing you have to say is for the parents involved, who’ve lost their 14-year-old, that is just horrific, and it’s everyone’s worst nightmare.

“I’m sure we’re all thinking about them.”

Terrified residents hid as the swordsman climbed over garden fences, before police managed to Taser and arrest him.

The 36-year-old suspect remains in hospital after being injured when he crashed his van into a house.

Chief Superintendent Stuart Bell, of the Metropolitan Police, said he did not believe it was a targeted attack, and it is not believed to be terror-related.

Amid speculation about previous police contact with the suspect, Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Louisa Rolfe said on Tuesday that “no trace of a prior incident” involving him had been found, but that the force will continue to make checks.

Dramatic footage obtained by the PA news agency captured the suspect being cornered and tasered by officers on a residential driveway.

The video shows officers shouting at the suspect, saying “Don’t move, don’t f****** move” after he is brought to the ground by three separate Taser discharges.

The words “Suspect contained” are eventually heard as a female officer pulls the sword away from the attacker.

A Buckingham Palace spokesman said the King’s “thoughts and prayers are with all those affected” by the “horrific” stabbings, adding: “In particular, the family of the young victim who has lost his life.”