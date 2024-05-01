Cat reunited with owner 12 years after going missing was two miles from home

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Cat reunited with owner 12 years after going missing was two miles from home

By Press Association
Finn is now 15 years old (The Kennel Club/PA)
A cat was reunited with his owner 12 years after going missing – after being found just two miles from her home.

Finn was aged two when he disappeared after venturing out for his usual evening adventures in Barnstaple, Devon, in December 2011.

His owner Michelle Watkin searched nearby streets for Finn, put up lost pet notices, posted leaflets through doors and reported him missing, but did not receive any news.

Finn pictured before he went missing (The Kennel Club/PA)
Then, almost 12 years later, Ms Watkin received a phone call from her vet – Market Vets in Barnstaple – informing her that they had a small male cat who had been found just two miles from her home.

The vets scanned the cat’s microchip and Ms Watkin’s details came up, with Finn, now 15-years-old, returned home just one hour later.

Ms Watkin said: “Finn went out as usual one evening, but disappeared without trace.

“I put up lost pet posters and leaflets through doors, reported him missing to local vets, walked the streets looking for him and reported him missing to Petlog, who he is chipped with.

“I got Finn as an eight-week-old kitten and his disappearance was devastating and traumatic. There were no sightings and I feared the worst.”

Finn had been found an area of Barnstaple that is just two miles away from Ms Watkin’s home in the town.

He was picked up by a local RSPCA branch before being taken to the vets for a microchip check on January 29 this year.

“I’m so happy to have him back,” Ms Watkin added.

“He’s become semi-feral due to, we think, living rough, but had been being fed by someone.

“He’s slowly settling back home and I’m gaining his trust. It’s going to take time but I’m just happy he’s home, after all this time.

“Please get your pets microchipped and ensure your contact details are kept up to date. If you find a lost or seemingly stray cat, immediately try and get them checked for a chip.

“If your pet is missing report it to your microchip database, local vets, and use social media. Above all, never give up hope.”

Finn is now back at home (The Kennel Club/PA)

It is currently a legal requirement for all dogs to be microchipped in England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Pet cats in England must also be microchipped from June 10.

The Government estimates that there are more than nine million pet cats in England, with up to 2.3 million of these without a microchip.

Under the new rules, cats must be implanted with a microchip by the time they are 20 weeks old and their contact details must be stored and kept updated in a pet microchipping database.

Owners found not to have microchipped their cat will have 21 days to have one fitted or could face a fine of up to £500.

Bill Lambert, of the Kennel Clubs – which manages Petlog – said microchipping offers owners the best chance of being reunited with their pet if they go missing.

“We’re so pleased that Finn was found safely and could be reunited with his family, after all this time, because of his microchip,” he said.

“Sadly not all pets are so lucky. Microchipping gives owners the best chance of being reunited with their pet if they go missing, but it is only effective if your contact details are up to date.

“Cat owners in England should also be aware that they have until June 10 2024 to microchip their cat, to comply with new laws.

“Amid the trauma and heartbreak of losing a pet, in the future owners could also face fines if their cats are not microchipped – so it is really important not to leave this until the last minute.”

A microchip is the size of a grain of rice and inserted under the skin at the back of an animal’s neck.

It permanently identifies pets and links them with an owner’s contact details, which are held on a database such as Petlog.

Vets, local authorities and animal charities are able to use a scanner to find out the details on the chip.