Man injured in sword attack thanks emergency services for saving his life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Man injured in sword attack thanks emergency services for saving his life

By Press Association
Floral tributes laid on the corner of Laing Close and New North Road in Hainault, north-east London, where a 14-year-old boy, named locally as Daniel Anjorin, was killed (Yui Mok/PA)
Floral tributes laid on the corner of Laing Close and New North Road in Hainault, north-east London, where a 14-year-old boy, named locally as Daniel Anjorin, was killed (Yui Mok/PA)

A man injured in the sword attack in east London has thanked the emergency services and his family for saving his life.

Henry De Los Rios Polania, 35, an IT engineer from Hainault, is currently in hospital after being stabbed in his home on Tuesday morning.

Mr De Los Rios Polania was described by his sister, Jessica De Los Rios, 31, as a “hero” for protecting his family from the assailant.

He has since shared a photo to social media from his hospital bed, with a message thanking those who saved his life.

“I would like to start by thanking all the nurses, paramedics, and the doctors on the NHS for keeping me alive,” he said in a post to Instagram Stories, also sending gratitude to the police “for risking their lives”.

He also thanked “friends and family” and all those who made sure he did not “bleed out”.

Daniel Anjorin
Daniel Anjorin died in the incident (Metropolitan Police/PA)

Mr De Los Rios Polania added: “I’m recovering. I have a long journey ahead but I’m very positive that this trauma will end soon.”

Marcus Arduini Monzo, 36, a dual Spanish-Brazilian national living in Newham, east London, has appeared in court accused of murdering Daniel Anjorin as he was walking to school on Tuesday, and injuring four other people.

Ms De Los Rios previously told the PA news agency that her brother was recovering in hospital after sustaining a deep wound to his hand.

“It’s a very long process to get his hand recovered, due to this wound,” she said, adding: “He’s awake, he’s in hospital,” but “he lost a lot of blood” and “it’s going to be a really long, traumatising recovery for him.”

“He’s very devastated to believe something like this could happen,” she said, adding: “To us, he’s our hero. He protected them – my niece and my sister-in-law.

“They were just literally sleeping, opened their eyes to see a man with a big machete sword.

“He felt helpless in the moment but to us he is our hero. It could have been extremely worse.”

Mr De Los Rios Polania and his family are originally from Colombia but have lived in the UK for several years.