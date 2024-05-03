Family pay tribute to man whose remains were discovered in nature reserve

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Family pay tribute to man whose remains were discovered in nature reserve

By Press Association
Stuart Everett’s remains were found in a nature reserve in Salford in April (GMP/PA)
The family of the man whose remains were discovered in a nature reserve, sparking a murder probe, have paid tribute to him.

The torso of Stuart Everett, 67, was found in Kersal Dale Wetlands, near Salford, on April 4.

In a statement issued through Greater Manchester Police, his family said they were “united in grief”.

“We as a family are united in our grief over the devastating news of Stuart’s untimely death and the manner in which he died,” the family said.

Remains found at Kersal Dale
Stuart Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4 (Peter Byrne/PA)

“He was a unique and endearing character who always put his family and many friends first.

“He loved his food, his garden, his music and a flutter on the horses, we have been overwhelmed with the messages of support and are thankful that so many people thought so much of him.

“He did not deserve to die the way he did and will be eternally missed. RIP.”

Police said Mr Everett was local to the area.

On Monday, Michal Jaroslaw Polchowski, 68, and Marcin Majerkiewicz, 42, were charged with murder.

Mr Everett’s remains had been wrapped in clear plastic and were discovered by a passer-by on April 4.

Remains were also found at two more locations over the weekend, and on Monday morning police said there had been a further discovery in an alleyway close to railway lines off Worsley Road.

Polchowski and Majerkiewicz, both of Worsley Road, Eccles, were remanded in custody after appearing at Manchester Crown Court on Tuesday and will next appear in court on July 18 for a plea and trial preparation hearing.

A provisional trial date of March 3 next year was fixed by Judge Nicholas Dean KC, the Honorary Recorder of Manchester.