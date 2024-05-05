Titanic and The Lord Of The Rings trilogy star Bernard Hill dies

Bernard Hill, best known for his roles in Titanic and The Lord Of The Rings trilogy, has died, his agent said.

Hill also starred in drama series Boys From The Blackstuff, and the 2015 BBC adaptation of Hilary Mantel’s novel Wolf Hall.

His agent Lou Coulson told the PA news agency that he died in the early hours of Sunday.

Bernard Hill (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

The actor played Captain Edward Smith in the Oscar-winning 1997 epic romance Titanic, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio and Kate Winslet.

He also portrayed Theoden, King of Rohan, in The Lord Of The Rings trilogy directed by Sir Peter Jackson.

Hill joined the Lord Of The Rings cast for the second film in the trilogy, 2002’s The Two Towers, which won two Academy Awards for best sound editing and best visual effects.

He returned to the franchise for 2003’s The Return Of The King, which picked up 11 Oscars, including best picture and best director for Sir Peter.

"Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent." Director of BBC Drama, Lindsay Salt, pays tribute to Bernard Hillhttps://t.co/z6J6QyqoGB pic.twitter.com/xUXHLoQeuv — BBC Press Office (@bbcpress) May 5, 2024

Hill first made a name for himself as Yosser Hughes in Alan Bleasdale’s Boys From The Blackstuff, which aired in 1982 about five unemployed men.

He also stars in the second series of BBC drama The Responder starring Martin Freeman, which is due to air on Sunday.

The BBC described him as an “incredible talent” who “blazed a trail across the screen” during his career.

Lindsay Salt, director of BBC Drama, said: “Bernard Hill blazed a trail across the screen, and his long-lasting career filled with iconic and remarkable roles is a testament to his incredible talent.

It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill. We worked together in John Paul George Ringo and Bert, Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975. A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x#bernardhill pic.twitter.com/UPVDCo3ut8 — Barbara Dickson (@BarbaraDickson) May 5, 2024

“From Boys From The Blackstuff, to Wolf Hall, The Responder, and many more, we feel truly honoured to have worked with Bernard at the BBC.

“Our thoughts are with his loved ones at this sad time.”

Actress and musician Barbara Dickson, who starred with him in a musical based on the Beatles, was among those paying tribute, describing him as a “marvellous actor”.

Alongside a photo of them together, she wrote: “It’s with great sadness that I note the death of Bernard Hill.

“We worked together in John, Paul, George, Ringo and Bert, (by) Willy Russell marvellous show 1974-1975.

“A really marvellous actor. It was a privilege to have crossed paths with him. RIP Benny x