How latest strike by train drivers affects rail services

Trains on some of the busiest commuter routes in the country will not run on Tuesday and stations will be closed because of a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running pay dispute.

This is how operators will be affected:

– No Southern services apart from a limited shuttle non-stop between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.

📢 May Industrial action Today, 6: Bank Holiday Monday timetable Tomorrow, 7: NO TRAINS, on the vast majority of the network 8 (late start up) – 10: Amended timetable, fewer services 11: Usual Saturday timetable (except for some engineering works) 📲 https://t.co/SSuFkYJWCt pic.twitter.com/3AgmYfWNVm — Southern (@SouthernRailUK) May 6, 2024

– No Thameslink trains apart from a limited shuttle calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras and another limited service between London Kings Cross and Cambridge.

– No Gatwick Express or Great Northern trains will run.

– South Western Railway (SWR) advised passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary. An extremely limited service will run on a limited number of lines. SWR said large parts of its network will be closed and trains will only run between:

Basingstoke and Salisbury

London Waterloo and Basingstoke

London Waterloo and Feltham via Twickenham

London Waterloo and Guildford via Woking

London Waterloo and Woking

⚠️ Industrial action by the ASLEF union will mean a reduced service between Monday 6 and Saturday 11 May ⚠️ On Tuesday 7 May full strike action will mean a significantly reduced service on a limited number of lines ⚠️ Read on to find out more pic.twitter.com/JOHvakmhkn — SWR Help (@SW_Help) April 30, 2024

– There will be no service on the Island Line.

– Southeastern said most of its stations and routes will be closed with only an extremely limited service where trains do run.

– No c2c trains will run.

📢 Industrial action – Tuesday 7 May Due to industrial action by members of the ASLEF union, Greater Anglia services will be affected by strike action on Tuesday 7 May. Further information will be made available in due course ⬇️ — Greater Anglia (@greateranglia) April 22, 2024

– Greater Anglia said it will be running reduced train service on a small number of routes into London for fewer hours of the day in the following areas:

Norwich/Colchester and London Liverpool Street

Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street

Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street

Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.