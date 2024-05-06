How latest strike by train drivers affects rail services

Trains on some of the busiest commuter routes in the country will not run on Tuesday and stations will be closed because of a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running pay dispute.
This is how operators will be affected:
– No Southern services apart from a limited shuttle non-stop between London Victoria and Gatwick Airport.
– No Thameslink trains apart from a limited shuttle calling at Luton, Luton Airport Parkway and London St Pancras and another limited service between London Kings Cross and Cambridge.
– No Gatwick Express or Great Northern trains will run.
– South Western Railway (SWR) advised passengers to only travel if absolutely necessary. An extremely limited service will run on a limited number of lines. SWR said large parts of its network will be closed and trains will only run between:
Basingstoke and Salisbury
London Waterloo and Basingstoke
London Waterloo and Feltham via Twickenham
London Waterloo and Guildford via Woking
London Waterloo and Woking
– There will be no service on the Island Line.
– Southeastern said most of its stations and routes will be closed with only an extremely limited service where trains do run.
– No c2c trains will run.
– Greater Anglia said it will be running reduced train service on a small number of routes into London for fewer hours of the day in the following areas:
Norwich/Colchester and London Liverpool Street
Southend Victoria and London Liverpool Street
Stansted Airport and London Liverpool Street
Cambridge and London Liverpool Street.