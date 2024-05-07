‘Nationwide issue’ with airport e-gates causes significant disruption

A “nationwide issue” with Border Force e-gates has caused significant disruption at airports across the country.

Images and footage shared on social media on Tuesday evening appeared to show long queues forming at the gates, which scan passports, in London’s Heathrow Airport.

A spokesperson for the airport said: “Border Force is currently experiencing a nationwide issue which is impacting passengers being processed through the Border.

“Our teams are supporting Border Force with their contingency plans to help resolve the problem as quickly as possible and are on hand to provide passenger welfare.

“We apologise for any impact this is having to passenger journeys.”

A spokesperson for Stansted Airport said: “We are aware of an issue with UK Border Force’s systems across the country, affecting all UK airports.

“Our operational and customer service colleagues are supporting passengers while UK Border Force and the Home Office fix the issue.”

The disruption comes after Border Force workers staged a four-day strike at Heathrow in a dispute over working conditions last week.

The union said the workers were protesting against plans to introduce new rosters they claim will see around 250 of them forced out of their jobs at passport control.