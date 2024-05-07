Financial stress forcing many new mothers back to work early, research suggests

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Financial stress forcing many new mothers back to work early, research suggests

By Press Association
A survey showed some new mothers managed financially by relying on credit cards (Alamy/PA)
Most new mothers suffer financial stress during pregnancy and maternity leave, forcing them back to work earlier than they would like after the birth, research suggests.

Maternity Action said its survey of 1,000 new mothers showed that three out of five managed by using credit cards, and a similar number had returned to work early or were planning to do so.

The charity said only 13% of women on maternity leave benefit from employers’ occupational maternity pay schemes, down from 44% in 2008.

It highlighted women unable to claim statutory maternity pay because of the nature of their work contracts or self-employment.

Ros Bragg, director of Maternity Action, said: “The low levels of maternity pay and benefits come as a huge shock to many trying to start families. We’ve heard from women skipping meals, relying on food parcels and becoming anaemic because they can’t buy healthy food.

“This isn’t good for the health and wellbeing of mothers or their babies.

“We’ve yet to hear from the Government or any of the political parties about how they will respond to this pregnancy poverty crisis if they were elected.

“It is crucial that plans are put in place to invest in improving levels of maternity pay and benefits over the term of the next government.”

The charity launched its manifesto to End Pregnancy Poverty to all the political parties before the next general election.