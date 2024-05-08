Man admits killing retired horsewoman but denies murder

A 57-year-old man has admitted killing a retired horsewoman but denies murdering her.

Brian Whitelock appeared before Swansea Crown Court on Wednesday accused of murdering 71-year-old Wendy Buckney.

The body of Ms Buckney was discovered outside her home in Clydach, near Swansea, on August 23 2022.

Whitelock pleaded guilty to manslaughter by way of diminished responsibility but denied murder at the hearing.

The prosecution, Michael Jones KC, did not accept the manslaughter plea, and a trial is expected to be held on November 12.

William Hughes appeared on behalf of the defence.

The trial had been expected to start this week but was pushed back due to the new manslaughter plea.

Addressing the court, the judge, Mr Justice Griffiths, said: “The effect of the pleas is that the defendant admits killing the victim, with intent to kill.

“But he says, by reason of a mental condition that he was suffering from at the time, he is entitled to a verdict of manslaughter rather than murder.”

He said the lack of closure in the case would come as a “great disappointment” to many, but it needed to be pushed back.

The trial is expected to last three weeks, with a pre-trial review expected to take place at Swansea Crown Court in July.

Ms Buckney founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and livery yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home.

In a statement released by police, her family said: “As a family we are devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.”