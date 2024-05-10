Young will leave Colombian banana sector without fairer prices, farmers warn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Young will leave Colombian banana sector without fairer prices, farmers warn

By Press Association
Boys playing football as part of a local sports club near Orihueca, Magdalena, Colombia (Chris Terry/Fairtrade/PA)
Boys playing football as part of a local sports club near Orihueca, Magdalena, Colombia (Chris Terry/Fairtrade/PA)

Younger generations will leave banana farming without fairer prices, Colombian producers have warned.

Small-scale farmers in the Magdalena region who export to the UK say they are relying on Fairtrade prices and premiums to give their children a better future.

Farmers have been facing a multitude of challenges in recent years with inflation, climate change, rising costs and low prices threatening their livelihoods and way of life.

Concerns are growing over the sector’s long-term sustainability as youth leave the communities or start drinking and joining gangs from a very young age, according to Jose Marulanda, development manager at Fairtrade’s Latin America partner CLAC.

As it marks World Fairtrade Day on Saturday, the organisation is warning retailers and consumers that millions of banana producers will not survive the coming decades without fairer prices and long-term trading relationships.

Fairtrade bananas
Workers processing bananas at a farm near Orihueca, in the region of Magdalena, Colombia (Chris Terry/Fairtrade/PA)

Farmers near the town of Orihueca told the PA news agency their children do not want to work on the farms due to the difficult conditions, long hours, extreme heat and poor pay.

Smallholder producer Aliciviadez Verdugo, 46, said: “It gets really hot. I would like one of my kids to follow the tradition but I think that the conditions are very hard.”

Displacement is another challenge due to the ongoing threat of violence from gangs and remaining paramilitary groups following the civil war, he added.

“There is too much crime in the area,” he said.

“People regularly come down from the mountains to demand money but if we don’t pay them, they kill us, or we are forced to leave our farms. It’s happening now on bigger farms, but it could be me next.”

Maria Doris Calvo Ortiz, a 44-year-old businesswoman, farmer and community leader, said gender inequality in the region puts women in especially vulnerable positions.

Fairtrade banana farmers
Banana farmer Maria Doris Calvo Ortiz said the industry is harder for women (Chris Terry/Fairtrade/PA)

“It’s still difficult as a woman,” she said.

“In this area, men are used to having women in the house doing everything, so it’s also important to teach the new generations to change this mentality.”

To tackle the social challenges, farming co-operatives have been using money from Fairtrade premium payments to invest in education, banana farming training and community activities.

Ms Ortiz said they want “to train young people to fall in love with the banana business again so they don’t leave”.

She added: “We are trying to show young people this can be a way of living. We want a future for our kids and our grandchildren. They can keep our farms going when we’re no longer here.”

The Emprebancoop, Coobafrio and Coomulbanano co-operatives use the premium to improve housing and sanitation as well as university funding.

Banana farm Fairtrade Colombia
A banana farm in the Magdalena region of Colombia (Chris Terry/Fairtrade/PA)

One farmer, Richard Padilla, 53, said: “Thanks to the premium, I can send my son to university. Now he’s living in a proper house.”

Some of the young move away to big cities to become professionals but others bring their education back to the community with their knowledge and business skills, Ms Ortiz said.

The businesswoman, who studied at the co-operative university in the city of Santa Marta, said: “I knew that education was the only way to make this area grow and change.

“When I came back, I wanted to create cultural and educational activities in the area so children would not have to leave the town but stay here and be part of the economic growth.”

The Coomulbanano Training Centre in Orihueca has now helped more than 2,200 students graduate from technical programmes and business courses.

Fairtrade bananas
Children performing a traditional dance at the Coomulbanano Training Centre (Chris Terry/Fairtrade/PA)

The co-operatives also run different activities like women’s groups as well as dance, sports and music clubs to improve young people’s lives and preserve the region’s identity, culture and heritage.

“In this way, we take them away from the dangers on the street like alcohol, drugs and joining the gangs or paramilitary groups,” Ms Ortiz said.

Fairtrade is calling on UK consumers and retailers to buy its certified products as part of its Make Your Mark campaign launching on Saturday.

Stefan Donnelly, Fairtrade Foundation’s senior campaigns manager, said: “Poverty forces families to choose between essentials like medical care, children’s education and decent food.

“Denied fair pay and a fair say, millions of farmers will walk away from farming – worsening further the global crisis of food insecurity.”

Albeiro Cantillo, a 54-year-old farmer known as Foncho who has led a previous Fairtrade campaign, added: “Without Fairtrade, we wouldn’t have resources to support the community and the families.

“I’m being sincere. The programmes with the small associations and Fairtrade are the most beneficial things for a community.”