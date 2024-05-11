What the papers say – May 11

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
What the papers say – May 11

By Press Association
The state of the nation’s economy features among a variety of stories on the front pages of Britain’s newspapers on Saturday.

The Daily Express relays words from the “upbeat” Chancellor Jeremy Hunt who says Britons will soon “feel the difference in their pockets” as the UK economy grows.

Britain’s economy has grown faster than the United States and the “Eurozone” in the first quarter, according to the Financial Times.

A two pence Tory tax cut leads the i, with Treasury officials working on plans for an autumn statement in September to offer tax cuts before the general election.

While the Daily Mail also leads with a positive angle on the economy, declaring it has gone “gangbusters”.

The Guardian says Israel has been left isolated as the UN backs a Palestine membership bid.

The Daily Mirror runs with a story on a woman who claims she was subjected to a “five-year ordeal” by a stalker who has been portrayed as a character on Netflix show Baby Reindeer.

The Daily Telegraph says Britain is “not yet in love with” Sir Keir Starmer’s Labour party.

The Independent leads with a story on the investigation into 30 drugs, including Prozac, over links to suicide and self-harm.

The Times features a story on a large fall in the number of students joining private schools.

And the Daily Star says a large solar flare could interfere with the internet.