Two men arrested after two women killed in house fire in Wolverhampton

By Press Association
Police have appealed for information (Dave Thompson/PA)
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women died and four people were injured in a house fire in Wolverhampton.

Emergency services were called to a house in the Dunstall Hill area at 2am on Saturday.

Two women, understood to be in their early 20s, were confirmed dead at the scene, West Midlands Police said.

Three men and another woman were taken to hospital, with the woman in a critical condition.

West Midlands Police said they arrested two men on suspicion of murder. The men, aged 19 and 22, are understood to be known to the women.

Officers are working with the fire service to establish the cause of the fire and a cordon remains in place.

They have asked anyone with information to contact them by calling 101, and quoting 360 of May 11.

West Midlands Fire Service said another person was “discharged at the scene by the ambulance service”.

In a statement on their website, a spokesman said: “Three fire engines and two 4×4 brigade response vehicles attended, crewed by 20 firefighters from Wolverhampton, Fallings Park, Tipton and Bilston fire stations. The first were at the scene three minutes after being mobilised.

“They arrived to find a severe fire in an end-terrace property, from which four people had managed to escape.

“Several firefighters wearing breathing apparatus entered the property. Very sadly, the bodies of two people were found inside.

“The fire was confirmed to have been extinguished shortly before 3am.

“Our investigators will be working with West Midlands Police to establish exactly how the fire started.”

They also offered their “thoughts and sympathies” to everyone affected by the incident.