How to see Northern Lights in the UK tonight

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

How to see Northern Lights in the UK tonight

By Press Association
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, above Arthur’s Seat and Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)
The aurora borealis, also known as the northern lights, above Arthur’s Seat and Salisbury Crags in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh (Jane Barlow/PA)

The Northern Lights lit up the sky overnight, illuminating huge areas of the UK in pink and green.

And aurora-watchers could be rewarded with another spectacular display on Saturday, thanks to a serious solar storm.

Here is all you need to know about the Northern Lights:

– Where can you see displays tonight? 
Those hoping to see the lights on Saturday are advised to head north and to an area with low light pollution.

Sightings in southern parts of the UK are less likely on Saturday, although the lights might be visible through a strong camera lens.

The shorter summer nights limit the window during which the lights can be seen, but there is a good chance of sighting in areas across Scotland, Northern Ireland and parts of northern England and Wales.

But there is expected to be an end to the clear skies on Sunday, with thunderstorms ending the nice weather.

– Where have the lights been spotted? 
Pink and green bands of light were seen across the UK and Europe on Friday night, with sightings in the UK as far south as Suffolk.

The Met Office said it received pictures from as far away as Prague and Barcelona.

Spring weather May 10th 2024
The aurora borealis seen on the horizon at Crosby Beach, Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

– How can I improve my chances of seeing the lights? 
Meteorologists have advised staying away from streetlights and using a camera to help improve your chances of seeing the auroras, with cameras better able to adapt to different wavelengths than our eyes.

The lights are unlikely to be visible until it gets very dark at around 11pm.

Remote, open areas with views of the northern horizon are best.

– Why does it happen? 
Aurora displays occur when charged particles collide with gases in the Earth’s atmosphere around the magnetic poles.

As they collide, light is emitted at various wavelengths, creating colourful displays in the sky.

In the northern hemisphere, most of this activity takes place within a band known as the aurora oval, covering latitudes between 60 and 75 degrees.

When activity is strong, this expands to cover a greater area – which explains why displays can be occasionally seen as far south as the UK.

– Why are they so visible at the moment? 
According to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the earth was hit by a G5 geomagnetic storm on Thursday. A G5 rating is considered “extreme” and the strongest level of solar storm.

The cause of this storm was a “large, complex” sunspot cluster, 17 times the diameter of Earth.

How common is it? 
The last storm with a G5 rating hit Earth more than 20 years ago in October 2003 and caused power outages in Sweden.

Every 11 years, the sun’s poles reverse, causing bursts of solar activity resulting in northern lights. Scientists predict the next solar maximum will occur at the end of 2024.