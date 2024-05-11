It has not overshadowed Malmo – Irish fans say Eurovision not about protesting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
It has not overshadowed Malmo – Irish fans say Eurovision not about protesting

By Press Association
Pro-Palestinian demonstrators march during a protest against the participation of Israeli contestant Eden Golan (Martin Meissner/AP)
Irish Eurovision Song Contest fans have said that the competition in Malmo, Sweden has not been overshadowed by the controversy surrounding Israel’s entry.

A pro-Palestinian demonstration from the city’s centre of Stortorget to Molleplatsen saw around 5,000 people, according to Swedish police, calling for a boycott against Israel competing in the final on Saturday evening.

Ireland’s entry Bambie Thug has previously said that they would like Israel not to take part and after the country qualified for the final, the singer said they “cried” with their team.

Speaking outside Malmo Arena, Irish fans Ray, Sorcha, Kevin and Beth all agreed that the contest had not been “overshadowed” by the protests and controversy while talking to the PA news agency.

Sorcha also said: “Eurovision is about uniting everyone together… everyone had a right, I complete understand why why they’re protesting. But that’s not what Eurovision is about really.”

“We try not to be as non political as possible, we’re here for the vibes,” Kevin also said.

“Bring on the best winner,” Beth also said. “This is just a dream come true for us.

“We’ve come a long, long way

“But who wouldn’t want to see this… the best of the best to hear tonight.

“So of course we’re biased, of course we’d like Ireland to win but may the best, beautiful band here tonight and we’re here to support them.”

Earlier in the day, Dutch entrant Joost Klein was disqualified by the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) following “inappropriate behaviour” to a member of Eurovision staff.

Dave Adams, a British fan dressed as Klein in a blue suit with pointy shoulder pads, told the AP news agency that he was a “bit gutted” by the disqualification.

Eurovision 2024
Irish entrant Bambie Thug rehearsing Doomsday Blue at the First Rehearsal of the first semi-final at Malmo Arena in Sweden (EBU/Sarah-Louise Bennett/PA)

“It’s just a bit depressing isn’t it?” he said.

“(We’ll) see how it goes today. I’m sure there’ll be a good winner — hopefully anyway.”

The EBU said police were investigating a complaint made by a female member of the production crew after an incident following his performance in Thursday night’s semi-final.

Avrotros, the Dutch radio and television broadcaster, defended Klein’s actions saying that he made a “threatening movement” after saying that he would not want to be filmed.

“Joost did not touch the camerawoman,” it also said.

“This incident was reported, followed by an investigation by the EBU and police.”