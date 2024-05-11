Bambie Thug’s home town show their support on Ireland’s return to Eurovision final

The home town of Irish Eurovision entry Bambie Thug is celebrating them bringing the nation back to the grand final for the first time in six years.

The performer secured Ireland’s first qualification for the final of the competition since 2018.

The centre of Macroom, Co Cork has been transformed with a giant screen to allow locals and visitors to watch Saturday’s final together.

John Connolly and former Mayor of Macroom Connie Foley attend a watch-along party in the town square of Ireland’s Eurovision entrant Bambie Thug’s hometown of Macroom in Co Cork, as the Eurovision final takes place at Malmo Arena (Noel Sweeney/PA)

The town’s former mayor Connie Foley was among those who had turned out to support Bambie Thug.

He described them as being from a “very talented family”.

“We wish them the best and all the family,” he said.

We need everyone to come out in huge numbers. There will be other activists from across Cork, and the rest of Ireland joining us. This is not a protest against the individual representing Ireland. — Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign (@CampaignCork) May 11, 2024

A demonstration in solidarity with Palestine, and against Israel’s participation in the contest, is also expected to take place in Macroom on Saturday.

The Cork Palestine Solidarity Campaign has emphasised the gathering is not against the individual representing Ireland, but about showing solidarity with Palestine.