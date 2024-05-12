Tory MP abused by ex-husband backs report urging law change on parental contact

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tory MP abused by ex-husband backs report urging law change on parental contact

By Press Association
A report is calling for the presumption of contact between children and abusive parents to be ‘fully and finally removed’ (Alamy/PA)
The law must change to stop “privileging” a father’s right to contact with his children over the safety and wellbeing of domestic abuse victims, a report has urged.

The call is supported by Conservative MP Kate Kniveton who has previously spoken out about the abuse she suffered at the hands of ex-husband Andrew Griffiths, and her fight against a court ruling that he should still have direct contact with their child.

A family court ruling in 2021 found that Mr Griffiths, a former small business minister, had – on the balance of probabilities – pressurised Ms Kniveton into engaging in sexual activity as well as raping her multiple times and used “coercive and controlling behaviour” against her.

Kate Kniveton spoke out about her case in a bid to help others (Aaron Chown/PA)
The ruling on child contact was overturned the following year by a High Court judge, after Ms Kniveton’s lawyer argued the previous judge was “wrong to order direct contact”, failed to “consider the short, medium, and long-term harm of contact on the mother and the child”, and failed to consider Mr Griffiths’ “capacity to appreciate the effect of past domestic abuse”.

Earlier this year Mr Griffiths made a bid for weekly supervised contact with their child, who he previously saw once per week via videolink for 30 minutes.

But a High Court judge ruled he could have no direct contact with his child in the “reasonably short term”, saying it would be in the child’s best interests to only have contact with their father through letters for that period of time.

The judge said Mr Griffiths had accepted most of the findings made against him, except the finding that he had raped Ms Kniveton.

Ms Kniveton had waived her right to anonymity, saying she hoped her case had shed light on the “often hidden family court system” and that publicity around her experiences would help empower others who are affected.

She has insisted it should not have to be “exceptional to shield a child from an abusive parent” as she called for parents found to have been abusive to automatically “forfeit the right to contact” in order to “prioritise the safety of our children”.

The Government has said it is reviewing how the courts apply the presumption of parental involvement to ensure the right balance is struck between the risk of harm to a child and their right to have a relationship with both parents.

It is expected the outcome of the review will be published this summer.

A report from the Right to Equality organisation, which campaigns for legal reform to support the rights of women and girls, said it wants to ensure the current “presumption of contact is fully and finally removed”.

The report, being launched at an event in Parliament on Monday evening, said: “It is imperative that changes are made to law and policy to ensure that the family court stops privileging men’s right to contact over the safety and wellbeing of adult and child victims of domestic abuse.”

Ms Kniveton told the PA news agency: “It’s clear we need legislative change to create a safer environment for children.

“I am supporting Right to Equality’s campaign as an ambassador for a presumption of no child contact in cases involving domestic abuse, opposing the current pro-contact culture that fails to protect survivors and their children. We believe no child should be required to undergo contact with an abusive parent.

“My own experience underscores the need for an end to the presumption. I fought at all costs for protection and won. It shouldn’t have to be exceptional to shield a child from an abusive parent.

“It’s time to send a clear message: abusers, regardless of their status, forfeit the right to contact if found guilty of abuse. I implore the Government to act swiftly and prioritise the safety of our children.”

A Ministry of Justice spokesperson said: “Children’s safety is absolutely paramount and judges already have extensive powers to block parental involvement where there is a risk to the child.

“We are continuing to review the approach to parental access to make sure all children are kept from harm.”

The report comes days after the Government tabled an amendment to the Criminal Justice Bill to ensure child rapists have their parental responsibilities automatically removed.

The change will apply in cases where the perpetrator attacks any child, the Ministry of Justice said.

The Government said the amendment, tabled on Friday, builds on Jade’s Law, introduced through the Victims and Prisoners Bill, which sees parental responsibility automatically suspended in cases where an offender has killed a partner or ex-partner they have children with.