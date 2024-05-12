Third man arrested after two women killed in house fire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

Third man arrested after two women killed in house fire

By Press Association
The scene in Dunstall Hill, Dunstall Park, Wolverhampton, after two women were killed in a fire (Matthew Cooper/PA)
The scene in Dunstall Hill, Dunstall Park, Wolverhampton, after two women were killed in a fire (Matthew Cooper/PA)

A third man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after two women died and four people were injured in a house fire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to a blaze at a property in Dunstall Hill in Wolverhampton at 2am on Saturday.

West Midlands Police said two women, aged in their early 20s, were confirmed dead at the scene.

Two men, aged 19 and 22, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Saturday and police have been granted extra time to question them. They are understood to be known to the women.

Wolverhampton house fire
(Matthew Cooper/PA)

Police said on Sunday that a 46-year-old man, also understood to be known to the women, was arrested on suspicion of murder and is being questioned at a police station.

Four other people were taken to hospital after the blaze. Three were not seriously injured but a woman remains in a serious condition.

West Midlands Fire Service said another person was “discharged at the scene by the ambulance service”.

Chief Superintendent Richard Fisher, from Wolverhampton police, said: “Two women have tragically lost their lives and our thoughts are with their loved ones at this deeply distressing time.

“We know how upsetting this is for everyone within the community, and we’re working as sensitively as we can to find out the cause of this terrible fire.

“This is a very active investigation and it’s important we do everything we can to get answers to what happened.”

A cordon remains in place as investigations continue and West Midlands Police have asked anyone with information to call 101 and quote 360 of May 11.