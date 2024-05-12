In Pictures: Sun-seekers soak up top temperatures before thunderstorms roll in

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News UK

In Pictures: Sun-seekers soak up top temperatures before thunderstorms roll in

By Press Association
People enjoying the sunny weather on Bournemouth Beach in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sun lovers were making the most of what could be the last day in a spell of warmer dry weather across the UK on Sunday.

Temperatures were predicted to reach as high as 27C, but weather warnings for rain and thunderstorms threatened to put a dampener on the end of the weekend.

People enjoying the sunny weather in Dorset (Andrew Matthews/PA)
People were enjoying the warmer weather both on and off the water (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Bournemouth Pier offered a little shade for those who needed it (Andrew Matthews/PA)

A Met Office meteorologist warned the storms might “band together” in areas across the UK, resulting in intense bursts of lightning and heavy rainfall.

Lifeguards set up ready to watch for danger at sea (Peter Byrne/PA)
A paddleboarder glides across calm waters (Andrew Matthews/PA)
Sunday was expected to be the warmest day of the year so far before the rain and thunder rolls in (Peter Byrne/PA)

Pets were exercised early on New Brighton beach on the Wirral, Merseyside, while further south in Gloucestershire, top horses were put through their paces on day five of the Badminton Horse Trials.

A dog intent on their ball on New Brighton Beach on the Wirral, Merseyside (Peter Byrne/PA)
On Saturday all four home nations recorded their hottest days of the year so far (Peter Byrne/PA)
Ballycoog Breaker Boy ridden by Will Rawlin during the show jumping on day five of the Badminton Horse Trials in Gloucestershire (David Davies/PA)

Meanwhile, bowler hats provided some useful shade when the Duke of Edinburgh attended the Combined Cavalry Old Comrades Association’s annual parade and memorial service, in Hyde Park, London.

The Duke of Edinburgh raises his hat in memory of those members of the British and Commonwealth Cavalry who have given their lives in the service of their country (Victoria Jones/PA)
It is the 100th anniversary of the unveiling and dedication of the Hyde Park memorial (Victoria Jones/PA)