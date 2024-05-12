Queen attends Badminton Horse Trials to celebrate 75th anniversary of event

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Queen attends Badminton Horse Trials to celebrate 75th anniversary of event

By Press Association
Camilla attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials (Chris Jackson/PA)
Camilla attends the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials (Chris Jackson/PA)

The Queen has attended the final day of the Badminton Horse Trials and presented trophies to prize winners to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the event.

Camilla, as patron of British Equestrian, watched the final show-jumping phase of the competition in Gloucestershire and then presented trophies in the arena.

She met guests associated with the trials, including representatives of the British Equestrian Federation, past winners of the competition, as well as volunteers and officials involved with this year’s event.

Badminton Horse Trials 2024 – Day Five
Camilla applauds while watching from the grandstand (David Davies/PA)

Images showed the Queen chatting with beauty entrepreneur Charlotte Tilbury and the Marchioness of Cholmondeley, Rose Hanbury. She was also seen watching the trials in the grandstand, sitting next to the Duke of Beaufort, Henry Somerset.

A member of the Beaufort Pony Club presented Camilla with a book detailing the trials’ 75-year history and an anniversary model horse.

The horse trials are one of seven five-star equestrian events in the world. Five-star competitions see the best horses and riders in the sport compete against each other in three phases: dressage, cross-country and show jumping.

Badminton Horse Trials was established in 1949 to prepare British riders for the Olympic Games. Queen Elizabeth II presented the Badminton trophy on the event’s 50th anniversary in 1999, to five-time British Olympian Ian Stark.

Royal visit to the Badminton Horse Trials
Camilla is greeted by previous winners Pippa Funnell and William Fox-Pitt (Chris Jackson/PA)

Camilla last presented the trophies at Badminton in 2016, when Michael Jung won the “grand slam of eventing”.

This accolade is awarded to those who win three consecutive five-star competitions: the Badminton Horse Trials, the Kentucky Three-Day Event, and the Burghley Horse Trials in Lincolnshire.