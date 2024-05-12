Source of sugar, not just amount, could impact weight in children – study

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Source of sugar, not just amount, could impact weight in children – study

By Press Association
A higher sugar intake from fruit was linked to less weight gain (Nick Ansell/PA)
Children who consume most of their sugar from milk or fruit rather than cakes or sweets are less likely to go on to be overweight or obese, according to researchers.

Academics from the University of Groningen and University Medical Centre Groningen in the Netherlands explored if the source of sugar, not just the amount, impacted weight gain.

The team analysed data from GEKCO Drenthe, an ongoing study of children born in Drenthe between 2006 and 2007.

Answers to a food intake questionnaire, completed by the parents of 891 children when they were three years old, were used to calculate daily sugar intake.

The height and weight of the children were taken by nurses and used to calculate a body mass index (BMI) z score, which is used to measure how many standard deviations a child’s BMI is above or below average for their age and gender.

The average total daily sugar intake of the group was 112g.

Some 102 children who were a normal weight at age three were overweight or obese by 10 or 11.

Researchers found that total sugar intake at age three was not related to weight gain, but a higher intake of sugar from snacks like cakes or sweets led to a higher BMI z score when the child was older.

A higher sugar intake from fruit or unsweetened dairy products like milk was linked to less weight gain and a lower BMI z score.

Children who had the highest intake of these products at age three had a 67% lower risk of going on to be obese or overweight at 10 or 11 compared to those with the lowest intake.

Junyang Zou, of the University of Groningen’s department of epidemiology, said: “The high consumption of sugary foods is considered a risk factor for childhood overweight and obesity, and so children are advised to consume less sugar-rich foods, such as confectionery, cakes and sugar-sweetened drinks, and eat more fruit and unsweetened dairy products, such as milk and yoghurt.

“But while fruit and unsweetened dairy products are considered healthy, they contain high amounts of intrinsic sugars – sugar that occurs naturally in the food, rather than being added.

“We wanted to know if the source of sugar, added versus intrinsic, as well as the amount, affects the likelihood of developing overweight or obesity.

“While this has been studied before, the results are inconsistent and there is a lack of high quality research on the topic.”

Ms Zou suggested the findings, which were presented at the European Congress on Obesity (ECO) in Venice, mean children “should be encouraged to have fruit and milk instead of sweetened milk and yoghurt drinks, sweets, cakes and other foods rich in added sugar”.